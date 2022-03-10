EAST TAWAS – There were many chuckles and guffaws at Rushman Hall, formerly known as the Tawas Knights of Columbus Saturday, March 5.
The event was known as Comedy night, starring Brent Terhune
Terhune has been seen on “Bob and Tom,” Comedy Central and is also known as a viral YouTube and TikTok star.
“I did a show recently at this dance club. I don’t know if you can tell by looking at me, I don’t like to dance,” said Terhune setting up a joke. “The lady running the show, she was like, ‘why don’t you shake what your momma gave ya?’ I was like, I don’t know how I’m supposed to shake scoliosis and a low self esteem, but I’ll try.”
Terhune was diagnosed with scoliosis at a young age and played off of that with a self-deprecating style pervasive throughout his humor.
“My whole family has it. If you line us up by age, we look like an evolutionary chart. I’m currently two from the right.”
He described how when he was younger, he participated in a scoliosis test in school.
“That’s the only test you don’t want to be graded on a curve.”
He also has red hair.
“I’m getting sun burnt right now. I think it’s harder to be a guy and have red hair than it is to be a girl. You see, a girl, she’s got pale skin, red hair, everybody’s like, ‘look at her, she’s real pretty’ but you see a guy with pale skin and red hair, everybody’s like ‘look at him he’s... sick’
“Red hair and scoliosis, that’s not what you want when you’re trying to meet women. Women want tall dark and handsome, they don’t like chubby, pale and crooked. No woman’s been like, ‘I gotta get me one of them crooked gingers.’”
He said he never dated a red head, but he would like to date a blond and brunette so they would look like Neapolitan ice cream together.
Terhune came to Comedy Night through the Comedy Series, a booking company Melissa Hager runs out of the Frankenmuth area.
She started the company so she could book herself in 2017, but it has grown and she has booked hundreds of comedians for multiple venues around Michigan.
She said Terhune was a good fit for the Tawases because of his relatively clean humor and that is what residents want.
“Good old fashioned comedy, nothing too political, nothing too on edge, nothing too over the line. They’re not looking for a filthy, dirty x-rated comedy show. They’re looking for just a good old belly laugh.”
Earlier in the night, Hager took the stage to warm up the crowd. She said she just likes the area and that’s why she makes a regular appearance in Iosco County through the Comedy Series.
Comedy Night was put on as a fundraiser for Project Graduation.
Project Graduation is an event for keeping kids safe during graduation. It’s meant to keep them away from drugs and alcohol through a lock-in style event with giveaways and cash so they can all graduate together.
For more information as to the next comedy nights appearing in the area, visit thecomedyseries.net.