{p class=”p1”}EAST TAWAS – The Blues gods smiled down again on the Tawas Blues by the Bay Board this weekend.
{p class=”p1”}The 20th annual Blues By the Bay, held Friday through Sunday under the big top at Harbor Park in East Tawas, featured “beautiful weather, awesome crowds” and great Blues music.
{p class=”p1”}“It’s been a wonderful weekend,” said Ken Murphy, president of the sponsoring Tawas Bay Blues by the Bay Board. “We had beautiful weather with northwest winds cooling things off.
{p class=”p1”}“The crowds have been awesome and the music has always been good.”
{p class=”p1”}Indeed.
{p class=”p1”}This year’s line-up kept with the festival’s tradition of exceptional blues musicians.
{p class=”p1”}Blues by the Bay began at 6 p.m. Friday with the Brendon Linsley band followed at 8 p.m. with The Jimmys.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span}
{p class=”p1”}Saturday’s performers included Lester Hambone Brown at noon, Nicky T and the Snake Charmers at 2 p.m., Harper and the Midwest Kind at 4, Paul Nelson Band at 6. and the festival’s headliners Danielle Nicole Band at 8.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span}
{p class=”p1”}Rounding out the festival on Sunday were Sweet Willie Tea at 1 p.m. and Motor City Josh & The Big 3 at 3.
{p class=”p1”}Added to the festival this year was the near-perfect weather. {span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span} Temperatures throughout the weekend remained in the 70s with sunny skies.
{p class=”p1”}But that hasn’t always been the case for the annual Blues festival.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span} Especially in its early years, rain and Blues by the Bay were synonymous.
{p class=”p1”}One year, a severe thunderstorm knocked out electricity throughout East Tawas on a Saturday evening, a river of rain water rushed through the Blues big top tent and generators were brought in as the show must go on.
{p class=”p1”}However, this weekend the rains held off until about 9 p.m. Sunday and the region earlier that evening was under a severe thunderstorm warning.
{p class=”p1”}“It’s a beautiful day,” exclaimed Sweet Willie Tea as he hit the stage as Sunday’s opening performer.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span}
{p class=”p1”}Murphy said he would be remiss without mentioning the all the volunteers and sponsors.
{p class=”p1”}“Without them, it would be impossible to put this on,” he said.
{p class=”p1”}Longtime Blues by the Bay volunteer Vickie Szatkowski said it’s “the music and the people” that keeps bringing her back to help out at the festival each year.
{p class=”p1”}“I’m a people person, I enjoy the music and we’ve had beautiful weather,” she said.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span}