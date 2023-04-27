EAST TAWAS — On April 12, city officials of East Tawas assembled for a joint special meeting which comprised of the following: City Council, Planning Commission, Tax Increment Finance Authority, Park Board.
The first item on the agenda for Wednesday night’s meeting was the City of East Tawas Planning Commission 2022 Annual Report. Mayor Bruce Bolen initiated the meeting and introduced Stephanie Loew, the city’s zoning administrator.
“I think the biggest few changes for activity would be ordinance violations of our international property maintenance code,” Loew stated.
Loew said that the police department had been assisting in creating a baseline of all of their properties and completing an external review. She said that going forward she would be working on anything that they had flagged for her.
“This meeting is part of RRC (Redevelopment Ready Community) requirements that we do this joint special meeting and all stay in tune with each other. I’m very close to that being completed. We’re working on the last three plans to be certified,” Loew said.
She said the next step in that process was for someone to come in and finish the process as far as completing property packets and gathering any additionally necessary information such as talking to locals and developers to assess interest in developing properties for sale.
“Very close, hoping in the next few months we’ll have it done,” Loew remarked.
The next topic was an overview of the 2023-24 Budget and Capital Improvement Plan (CIP).
City Manager Brent Barringer opened the discussion, informing board members that the city’s fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 to Sep. 30 each year. He said that the planning process for capital improvement and budgeting starts immediately after the fiscal year ends; at which time he begins working with the various city departments to formulate capital improvement draft items.
Barringer said that after the current meeting they would work to refine those draft items and present them to council in a work session in order to create a final draft, which would subsequently be presented to the council for formal consideration during their meeting week of June.
“As far as the CIP, that’s what this meeting is about,” Barringer affirmed.
He said that the CIP is a six-year plan that involves projecting each department out in order to determine what long-term costs are. That amount is averaged out and put into the budget to save each year for future plans outside of the current fiscal year.
Barringer said that plans for city departments were broken down into two categories, facilities and major equipment.
According to Barringer, the facility side of things is a work in progress. He says they’ve been going through each department and doing an evaluation of its systems in order to determine long-term major costs, such as the replacement of an HVAC system or new roofing.
“Each department head is going to go through their portion here at the end; and then each board is going to have the opportunity to give a general update for the year,” Barringer concluded.
The following agenda item, Boards & Commissions Summaries, heard from the Planning Commission first, represented by Vice Chair Kristina Millard.
Millard addressed the board, stating that the commission had been working on a five-year review of the master plan requirements.
She said that they were also planning on reviewing other zoning ordinances during the update that would assist in aligning better with the master plan.
“We successfully filled all 30 residential permits and the process for approval went smoothly,” Millard continued. “Stephanie will continue to administer the requests for new permits and monitor anyone advertising without an approved permit.”
The next summary came from the Tax Increment Finance Authority (TIFA), voiced by the board’s chairman, Allen Tubbs. He began by informing the council of a member change that had taken place, which saw Marty Grumler replacing Steve Fountain on the board.
Tubbs informed the board that some of the projects that TIFA has been working on include continuing to work with the park to fund its public restrooms, as well as the flower and landscape projects downtown.
Tubbs said that TIFA has also been funding the trees program, which has been taking place on Newman St. and along US-23. TIFA also funded a project that replaced the lights of entrance signs for both directions of travel along US-23.
“We’re in the beginning stages of budgeting what we need for the 2026 large project. Our portion would be more specifically on the bike path and the decorative lighting on the bike path,” he said.
Tubbs clarified that he was hoping that the bike path wouldn’t be part of the cost; however, there is $250,000 set aside for the decorative lighting and money is continuing to be allocated. He added that TIFA was continuing to allocate money for future downtown maintenance projects and there was currently $100,000 set aside for that.
Tubbs informed the council that the East Tawas Business Association is working on trying to design and fund a new entrance sign down at the state docks. “We’re trying to work with the business association to get something done down there,” he added.
“We have a Community Development Committee that we’ve formed and one of our goals is to have a downtown marketing plan that we could use to advertise to future business and help us retain current businesses,” Tubbs announced. “We’ve tried gathering information for that and we’ve hit some roadblocks along the way.”
Tubbs said that TIFA was still trying to figure out how to proceed; however, he informed council that a branch of the Michigan Economic Development Council known as Michigan Main Street (MMS), had given an interesting presentation at TIFA’s last meeting that could create an “exciting opportunity.”
He said that MMS brings a lot of resources and funding to the table and could help organize and focus their efforts on a potential marketing plan.
The third and final summary came from the Park Board. “We have a lot of exciting things going on at the park right now,” said Chairman Mark Elliott.
The first of these projects, he said, is removing all but one or two pieces of track at the East Tawas Community Center. Elliott clarified that the reason for this is that the Park Board feels that they are not safe and have outlived their usefulness.
He said that the board planned to install two stationary bikes, an elliptical and a second undecided choice that would replace the cable weight machine. Elliott informed council that Park Manager Eric Braun was in the process of getting prices and finalizing that project and that it should be resolved within the next few months.
The second update Elliott gave, was on how the Park Board were able to resurface the single basketball court at the community center and orient the court toward pickleball.
“Through partnership with the school,” Elliott continued, “the school made a nice contribution to redo the field there and I think we’re only going to see it improve over the next few years. Basically, we have softball dedicated there now.”
He said the school had come to the Park Board and city manager to request that the field outside the community center be turned into the girls’ softball diamond.
The most recent of the Park Board’s updates is a new dog park they plan to create. Elliott revealed that the location of this new commodity had been designated and would be at Dewey Durant Memorial Park near the third ball field where the pavilion is.
“There’s a committee that’s been formed,” Elliott shared. “Linda Deyarmond from the Planning Commission actually came to the Park Board a few months ago and requested it; we had it in our plans but she’s helped elevate it. She’s going to help us try to get a grant. Over the next few years hopefully we can develop that into a really nice area.”
Elliott also revealed that where the campground is concerned, they are going to be doing away with Spectrum and replacing it with high-speed fiber internet. He said that internet speeds will see a significant improvement throughout the campground and park.
Shifting focus to the beach, Elliot said that before building camper cabins, “we want to shore up the shoreline.” He added that the board had received approval for a permit to build a boardwalk across the front of the current breakwall.
Before that can happen though, Elliott says they need to go in and remove some of the rocks in an attempt to extend the beach to where they want to install the camper cabins.
Referencing the allowance of seasonal campers at the campground, Elliott said that 120 of the 178 sites at the campground are being occupied by seasonals. He says that while it is beneficial to have some transient campers, the seasonals take pride in the area and pay every day to be there.
Elliott concluded the summary by mentioning that the campground is currently hiring for seasonal workers; however, staffing is generally good and there were no issues to report.
With summaries from boards and commissions completed, the council moved to hear city department CIP presentations.
First to be heard was Jeff Seyfried, Senior Equipment Operator at the Department of Public Works (DPW). He started by stating that the DPW would be receiving their new pickup truck on Monday.
He said the department sold their previous truck back in January, for about $41,000; the new truck cost around $52,000.
Seyfried said that Ken Jordan, one of the DPW’s equipment operators, had been taking over operations at the lift station and wastewater treatment facility. According to Seyfried, Jordan has been working in conjunction with a third-party company to create a baseline for determining long-term costs for those assets.
Seyfried informed the council that Shaun Jordan and he would be attending a Residential Cross Connection Program class.
“It’s something we’ve had for all the businesses for years,” he said. “We want to make sure there’s no way that we have a break or have water sucked back into the mains. The state is now requiring us to check residences too. So, we’re going to be working on trying to implement a plan for that.”
Seyfried said that the DPW had been performing inspections of the city’s hydrants and doing flow testing to make sure they are in compliance, in order to keep their insurance rates as low as possible.
Seyfried referenced Elliot’s statements about the work on the beach and said that the DPW was working on finding the best way to get the wheeled excavator that the two departments had bought for the job in and out of the area to do the work.
Moving on, Seyfried said that the DPW was looking at the city’s trees as more of an asset.
He said he had been driving around and observing the trees, working on an asset management plan for the city’s trees. When Councilman Joseph Kolts asked if the trees that were cut down along route 23 were going to be replaced, Seyfried assured that they would.
“We’ve done a grant through Consumer’s Energy the last few years; in the fall we get the grant to plant trees as long as they’re in the right-of-way, so the ones on 23 will all be replaced,” Seyfried said.
It was at this point that Police Chief Frank Anthony arrived, having just responded to a call for a minor fire at Barnacle Bills. He said he was unprepared but commented that there was nothing unusual or unanticipated in the police department’s budget or CIP. He said that they had factored in vehicle and service weapon replacements and other necessary long-term costs.
Barringer commended Anthony, stating, “The police department’s plan right now, both on budgeting and capital improvement for its facilities and equipment, has set the bar for all other departments.”
Fire Chief Bill Deckett prefaced updates to the fire department’s CIP by informing those in attendance that the department’s budget is funded through contracting with Wilber Township.
“In the past, in the CIP we had allocated money for our turnout gear, we’d replace a few sets every year. But because of that, Wilber Township wasn’t sharing in that cost, so we moved it out to another area, to the budget, so they could help share in that cost. That was a good move,” Deckett told the council.
He added that there were other costs like this that could be given the same treatment, not only for the fire department but also for the police department.
Braun was the last to speak. He informed that the park had replaced the interior of the play structure with stone down at the Harbor Park waterfront, which has made the structure nicer and safer, providing fall protection.
He also informed that the park had resodded and replaced islands in the Harbor Park area that had accumulated due to sand buildup. Braun said they had worked with the DPW to complete the work and the project had gone smoothly.
“The big one for last year,” Braun announced, “we finally removed the guardrail that was in the day-use area parking lot and replaced it with a six-foot sidewalk; this gave us three accessibility points that we didn’t have before and is just a cleaner more user-friendly setup.”
Braun said that there is still some finishing work to do that will happen this spring, adding that the day-use parking lot had also been resurfaced and restriped.
Braun let the council know that the park had replaced a replacement zero-turn mower, as well as a loader bucket for the park’s John Deer tractor. He said that the park had also assisted in the transition from the little league field to the girls’ softball diamond at the community center, and credited the school and volunteer work as the driving force behind the project.
Braun commented on the fiber optic internet upgrade happening at the campground, saying that there are some engineering challenges to overcome but that they will be exploring options and the project’s success is the focus of the season.
Braun noted that asphalt repairs had been factored into the CIP as the campground’s paths require regular upkeep. He said that similar to other departments, the park had a list of trees and a plan for them moving forward.
Barringer informed those in attendance that Loew is also the manager of the city library; he asked her if there were any updates she’d like to share.
“I think our staff’s doing a great job,” Loew offered. She said that the library had implemented some different programs and recently purchased a locker system.
“People can call with a PIN code and just come in and their locker will have their books in it any time of day. Should be coming in the next couple weeks,” Loew said.
Bolen ended the meeting by thanking the various city departments for their hard work. “We sincerely appreciate it; if all of you didn’t do the work you do, I can’t imagine where we’d be,” he said.