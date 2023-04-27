EAST TAWAS — On April 12, city officials of East Tawas assembled for a joint special meeting which comprised of the following: City Council, Planning Commission, Tax Increment Finance Authority, Park Board.

The first item on the agenda for Wednesday night’s meeting was the City of East Tawas Planning Commission 2022 Annual Report. Mayor Bruce Bolen initiated the meeting and introduced Stephanie Loew, the city’s zoning administrator.

