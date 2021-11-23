EAST TAWAS – A Hale man is the current leader in the 2021 Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press Big Buck Bonanza contest.
Jeremy Spaw, 49, of Hale, shot an 11-point buck, weighing 179 pounds with a 20-inch antler spread while hunting Nov. 16 in the Hale area. The buck scored 254 contest points.
Points are awarded on total antler points, the antler spread and the weight of the dressed deer. Entries must come from either Iosco, Arenac or Alcona counties.
All of the bucks listed were taken before Friday, Nov. 19. Monday, Nov. 15 was the opening day of the rifle deer hunting season in Michigan.
The second largest buck taken so far in the contest is by Tony Gordon, 62, of Glennie. His 10-point had a dressed weight of 179 pounds and the antlers have a 18-inch spread for 247 points. The buck was taken Nov. 16 in the Glennie area.
The winner of this year’s annual Big Buck Bonanza will once again take home more than bragging rights to the local top buck of 2021 – the lucky hunter will win a Remington Model 700SPS Bolt-Action 30:06 rifle, valued at $749, compliments of the Iosco County News-Herald and the Oscoda Press.
The sister newspapers join hands with many Iosco County merchants to provide cash and merchandise prizes, not to mention bragging rights for a year, to the best bucks taken during the 2021 firearm deer season.
Second prize of $50 from the sponsoring newspapers goes to the buck with the most antler points.
There is a $25 cash prize for the youth, ages 17 and younger, with the most contest points.
Other deer that scored at least 200 points on were Jarrett Short, 17, of Lupton, 12 points, 155 pounds, 18-inch spread, shot Nov. 15 in Ogemaw County, which disqualifies the deer for the contest; Bill White, 59, Lupton, 13 points, 149 pounds, 16 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 16 in the Turner area for 230.5 points; Matt Cholger, 36, East Tawas, 8 points; 160 pounds, 20 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Wilber Township for 220.75 points; Rod Perrin 59, Twining, 10 points, 154 pounds, 18 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the Prescott area for 222.5 points; Paige Bilacic, 21, AuGres, 8 points, 164 pounds, 16-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the Turner area for 220 points; Tyler Krzysiak, 18, Twining, 9 points, 150 pounds, 19-inch spread, Nov. 16 in the Glennie area for 214 points; Dave Childs, 56, Standish, 10 points, 146 pounds, 17 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 16 in Arenac County for 213.5 points; Mason Michalski, 12, of Tawas, 10 points, 158 pounds, 15-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Grant Township for 213 points; Steven Bilacic, 67, Turner, 8 points, 155 pounds, 16-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Arenac County for 211 points; Kevin Manne, 39, Tawas City, 8 points, 150 pounds, 18 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 16 in Tawas Township for 208.75 points; Wayne Szigszay, 21, Tawas City, 8 points, 150 pounds, 17-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Iosco County for 207 points; Marcus Doan, 38, Tawas City, 8 points, 149 pounds, 15 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 18 in Gratiot County, which disqualifies the deer for the contest, for 204.5 points; Shawna Trombley, 22, Tawas City, 8 points, 148 pounds, 16 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the Tawas area for 204.5 points; Paul Jones, 26, Tawas City, 10 points, 135 pounds, 19 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 16 in the Plank Road area for 204.25 points; John Roulo, 53, Tawas, 9 pounts, 140 pounds, 17 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 16 in Wilber Township for 202.75 points; Andrew Oliver, 13, Tawas City, 11 points, 132 pounds, 15-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Alabaster Township for 202 points; Liz Coveyou, 50, East Tawas, 8 points, 146 pounds, 14 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Wilber Township for 200.5 points; Alyssa Henry, 21, East Tawas, 8 points, 145 pounds, 15-inch spread, Nov. 16 in Baldwin Township for 200 points; and Duane Szymanski, 68, East Tawas, 10 points, 135 pounds, 15-inch spread Nov. 15 in Iosco County for 200 points.
Other bucks entered include Dennis Revord, 63, East Tawas, 8 points; 140 pounds, 14-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Grant Township for 199 points; Chad Pankc, 41, Glennie, 8 points, 140 pounds, 16 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 16 in the Hale area for 196.25 points; Martin Rios, 54, Dimondale, 9 points, 138 pounds, 13 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the Tawas area for 196. 25 points; Terry Yates, 55, Tawas City, 8 points, 139 pounds, 17-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the Tawas City area for 196 points; Bob Sheehan, 53, Whittemore, 8 points, 140 pounds, 14 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 16 in Alabaster Township for 194.5 points; Ken Skorupski, 67, Tawas City, 10 points, 129 pounds, 15-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the Tawas area for 194 points; Daryl Johnson, 67, Hale, 8 points, 134 pounds, 17-inch spread, Nov. 16 in Reno Township for 191 points; Frank Heineman, 82, East Tawas, 9 points, 129 pounds, 16 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 17 on Wilber Township for 190.25 points; Zakery Zubek, 20, Tawas, 8 points, 135 pounds, 14 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 15 where shot not listed, for 189.25 points; Mark Moriarity, 69, Tawas City, 6 points, 144 pounds, 15-inch spread, Nov. 16 in the Tawas City area for 189 points; Greg Mullins, 17, Keego Harbor, 8 points, 134 pounds, 14-inch spread, Nov. 16 in Wilber Township for 188 points; B.J. Bell, 69, Tawas, 8 points, 132 pounds, 15-inch spread, Nov. 16 in the Tawas area for 187 points; Robert Vaidion, 16, Macomb, 8 points, 129 pounds, 15 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the Tawas area for 184.75 points; Joe Handy, 38, Tawas City, 8 points, 131 pounds, 13 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 16 in the Tawas City area for 184.5 points; Lee Bielby, 80, Tawas, 8 points, 130 pounds, 14-inch spread, Nov. 16 in Alcona County for 184 points; James Richmond, 32, East Tawas, 8 points, 129 pounds, 14-inch spread, Nov. 16 in Iosco County for 183 points; Howard Bischoff, 81, Tawas City, 8 points, 124 pounds, 16 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the Tawas area for 180.5 points; Nick Nieman 43, Blissfield, 8 points, 125 pounds, 15 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Wilber Township for 180.5 points; Alex Revord, 30, Midland, 8 points, 123 pounds, 16 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Grant Township for 179.25 points; Martin Rios, 54, Dimondale, 8 points, 125 pounds, 13-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the Tawas area for 178 points; Jeff Douglas, 58, East Tawas, 7 points, 128 pounds, 14-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the Oscoda area for 177 points; Scott Frank, 46, East Tawas, 8 points, 120 pounds, 16-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Iosco County for 176 points; Bob Vamos Jr. 55, Davison, 7 points, 129 pounds, 11 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Iosco County for 175.25 points; Norm Lendzion, 79, Byron, 8 points, 119 pounds, 16-inch spread, Nov. 15 Baldwin Township for 175 points; Keith L. Day, 63, Baldwin Township, 9 points, 115 pounds, 14 3/4-inch spread; Nov. 15 in Baldwin Township for 174.75 points; Mitchell Vmos, 18, Davison, 5 points, 119 pounds, 10 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 16 in Alcona County for 174.25 points; James Dixon, 16, National City, 10 points, 110 pounds, 11 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Iosco County for 191.25 points; Steve Ayling, 60, Brighton, 7 points, 119 pounds, 15 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 16, Wilber Township for 169.75 points; Carla Johnson, 64, Hale, 6 points, 124 pounds, 14 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 15, Reno Township for 168.5 points; Howard Bischoff, 81, Tawas City, 8 points, 112 pounds, 15-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the Tawas Carea for 167 points; Ed Minney, 69, Tawas, 6 points, 122 pounds, 14 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 16 in the Tawas aea for 166.5 points; Corey Swales, 40, Oscoda, 4 points, 132 pounds, 14 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the Sand Lake area for 166.25 points; Stephen Ernst, 22, Tawas City, 6 points, 120 pounds, 13 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Iosco County for 163.25 points; Greg Blust, 24, Whittemore, 8 points, 109 pounds, 12 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 15 Alabaster Township for 161.5 points; Ken Reinhardt, 64, Bay City, 6 points, 120 pounds, 10-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the Standish area for 160 points; Bill Toner, 43, Commerce Township, 6 points, 115 pounds, 14 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 18 in the Tawas area for 159.25 points; Carson Selman, 12, Tawas City, 7 points, 110 pounds, 13 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 15 Tawas Township for 158.25 points; Bob Griffiths, 84, Oscoda, 7 points, 111 pounds, 12-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the Mikado area of Alcona County for 158 points; Lukas Herrick, 17, East Tawas, 7 points, 110 pounds, 10 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 15 Baldwin Township for 155.5 points; Gene Barry, 62, Tawas Cityy, 5 points, 112 pounds, 10 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 16 in Arenac County for 147.25 points; David Paruszkiewicz, 57, Fowlerville, 3 points, 120 pounds, 7-inch spread, Nov. 16 Baldwin Township for 142 points; Bryan Templeton, 47, Davison, 5 points, 107 pounds, 7 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 16 Wilber Township for 139.25 points; Phil Babe, 76, East Tawas, 5 points, 106 pounds, 8-inch spread, Nov. 17 Wilber Township for 139 points; Norm Koepke, 64, Oscoda, 4 points, 110 pounds, 8-inch spread, Nov. 15 Alcona County for 138 points; Casey Matteson, 32, Oak Park, 6 points, 92 pounds, 9-inch spread, Nov. 15 Arenac County for 131 points; Greh Mulholland, 48, Fostoria, 4 points, 96 pounds, 7-inch spread, Nov. 17 Iosco County for 123 points;Jim Galarno, 62, St, Charles, spike horn, 106 pounds, 4-inch spread, Nov. 16 Kobs Road area for 119 points; Bob Vamos Sr. 78, Mt. Morris, 3 point- 96 pounds, 7 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 16 Iosco County for 118.75 points; and Chuch Moses, 47, West Branch, spike horn, 87 pounds, 6 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the West Branch area of Oscoda County, which disqualifies the deer from the contest, for 103.75 points.
Rules for the contest are simple. Any buck shot in Iosco, Alcona, or Arenac counties between Nov. 15-30 is eligible, regardless of the hunter’s place of residence.
The biggest buck winner is the buck which gets the most total points under the contest point system.
The scoring system awards one point for each pound of field dressed weight, one point per inch for each inch of antler spread at their widest point and five points each for each point on the antlers. To be counted as a point on the rack, the protrusion must be at least one-half inch long.
For example, a 141-pound field dressed buck with a eight-point rack and a 14-inch spread would total 195 contest points.
And everyone who enters their buck has a chance of winning one of the many cash and merchandise prizes offered by local merchants.
All of the remaining contest prizes from the various merchants are awarded based on a random drawing at the end of the season from the cards of all those who entered the contest by taking their deer to a contest weigh station.
Those weigh-in and registration stations are located at Miner’s Grove Party Store, located at the corner of Miller and Wilber roads in East Tawas and Roger’s Family Foods & ACE Hardware, 5112 N. US-23 in Oscoda. Weigh stations ask that if possible, you bring along a friend to help get your trophy hung up on the scales.
Winners of all of the prizes will be announced in the edition following the closing of the rifle season on Nov. 30. Winners also will be contacted by mail.
Prizes offered by local merchants in the contest include:
Klenow’s Market of East Tawas, two pounds of jerky valued at $44;
Dean Arbour Ford of Tawas City, THE WORKS – includes engine oil and filter change, up to five quarts of Motorcraft Oil, rotate tires and perform multi-point inspection, valued at $59.95;
Dean Arbour Chevrolet of East Tawas, multi-point vehicle inspection, free oil change and tire rotation;
Muffler Man of Tawas City, lube, oil and filter;
Wellman’s Party & Bait of Oscoda, $20 gift certificate (excludes beer and wine);
Ed Freel’s Market of Tawas City, a $25 gift certificate;
Tawas Do It Best Hardware of Tawas City, a $40 gift certificate for the heaviest field-dressed buck entered by a woman;
AuSable Do It Best Hardware and Surplus of Oscoda, $25 gift certificate;
Alward’s Market of Hale, five pounds of home smoked bacon valued at $35;
Tawas Roofing Company of Tawas City, Hunting Knife Set, valued at $50;
AuSable River View Restaurant & Sports Bar of Oscoda, $25 gift certificate;
Target Real Estate Company of East Tawas, $50 gift card;
Trans Auto Glass of Oscoda, WeatherTech Front Floor Liners, valued at $125;
Gary Oil of Oscoda, a $100 gas card;
Nedo’s Farm Market, Inc. of Mikado, a Hunter’s Gift Basket;.