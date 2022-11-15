HALE – “I want to tell you how proud I am of all of you,” American Legion Post 422 Commander Doug Walter said, to attendees of the Veterans Day Ceremony which was held at the Post in Hale this past Friday.

Nov. 11 is a day to celebrate and honor those who have served our country. While there was plenty of this taking place at the event, the veterans in Hale remain humble about their courage and consistently give community members as much praise as they, themselves, receive.

