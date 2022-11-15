HALE – “I want to tell you how proud I am of all of you,” American Legion Post 422 Commander Doug Walter said, to attendees of the Veterans Day Ceremony which was held at the Post in Hale this past Friday.
Nov. 11 is a day to celebrate and honor those who have served our country. While there was plenty of this taking place at the event, the veterans in Hale remain humble about their courage and consistently give community members as much praise as they, themselves, receive.
“I have been a veteran since 1968,” Walter said, noting that he has lived in cities far surpassing the size of Hale. Although smaller in that regard, the way in which the local community pays respect to our nation’s veterans is monumental in comparison.
When addressing the citizens – including the Hale Area Schools (HAS) Band members who performed that day – Walter referred to them as the most loyal and dedicated people when it comes to honoring veterans. “I just have to thank you.”
Upon asking them to rise and face the band, he called the veterans in the crowd to attention. Giving them the Present ARMS command, they provided the students with a formal salute. It may seem like a simple gesture on the surface, but Walter explained that for veterans, “it’s telling you just how much we appreciate you.”
This year’s ceremony was again made possible by the Hale Area Veterans, which consists of representatives from American Legion Post 422, its auxiliary and Sons of the Legion; Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 882 and its associates; and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 7435 and its auxiliary.
Along with a patriotic performance from the HAS band – which included a medley of such beloved tunes as “America” – the program featured a Posting of Colors by the Honor Guard, words of tribute from the Hale Area Veterans, the playing of “Taps” and several prayers for service members and their families. It concluded with a lunch at the Post for all in attendance, where the students, veterans and others mingled together while enjoying the meal.
Also situated at the tables, were dozens of handmade, from-the-heart cards for the veterans, which were created by HAS students in grades one through five.
As for the remarks shared at the Veterans Day Ceremony, they reflected the fact that this date can be both celebratory and solemn.
Among the speakers, was VFW Commander Cliff Nichols. He reminded those in the room that they were gathered to thank our service members and reflect on the sacrifices they have made, as well as their courage in defending the honor of our great country.
“We stand in the midst of patriots and the family and friends of those who have nobly served,” he said, before asking the veterans who were present to rise.
“Thank you all for answering your call of duty,” Nichols told these brave individuals, after which they received a round of applause from the audience.
The same occurred when he asked anybody who is a family member of a veteran to stand, noting that these loved ones also carry a heavy load to keep the home fires burning. “Thank you all for what you have done.”
Nichols also pointed out that while the service members being honored on Nov. 11 have come from all walks of life, the shared qualities they possess include courage, drive, determination, selflessness and dedication to the duty and integrity needed to serve a cause greater than oneself.
Nichols said that since the first shots fired in the Battles of Lexington and Concord, at the beginning of the American Revolution War, men and women have been answering the nation’s call to duty. “Millions of Americans have fought and died on battlefields here and abroad, to defend our freedoms.”
Following in the footsteps of generations of fine Americans, he said that today’s troops continue to make the ultimate sacrifice.
This debt can never be repaid, but he said that as people gather across the country on Nov. 11 for such ceremonies as those hosted in Hale, it’s at least one small way to recognize and give gratitude to those who have served, and who are actively serving.
Upon thanking everyone who attended the ceremony, “God bless you and your families, God bless our troops and God Bless America,” he concluded.
Also approaching the podium, was American Legion Auxiliary 1st Vice President Sandy Denstedt. Like Nichols, she shared some history on the holiday, saying, “On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the fighting of World War I [WWI] ended in 1918.”
Because of this, Nov. 11 was universally recognized as a date of celebration. Germany signed an armistice agreement with the Allies, and legislation was passed to establish Armistice Day.
Following this period of peace, however, further conflicts ensued – notably, World War II and the Korean War – and veterans organizations lobbied for a change. Armistice Day was renamed as Veterans Day in 1954, to honor all veterans who served America and defended democracy.
“Rather than honoring only the Armistice and those who served in WWI, the holiday would now honor all veterans from every war and conflict,” Nichols elaborated.
Similarly, Denstedt said that Nov. 11 is a day to recognize each veteran who unselfishly placed their lives on the line for our freedom. “Those men and women were ordinary people just like us, until they heard the call of duty and answered it.”
They left their families, their homes and their lives, not for recognition or fame, she continued. They fought to protect our country and to maintain our way of life. “As we honor our veterans and remember their great deeds, let us salute those who are currently fighting for our freedom.”
Aside from extending his thanks to the citizens of Hale for their unwavering support, Walter also shared a reading as one of the event speakers. He recited the work of an anonymous author, entitled, “A Veteran is.” The piece acknowledges that war veterans come in a range of sizes, shapes and ages. “But, regardless of difference in makeup and experience, all veterans share a common bond – a brotherhood of memory and hard-won wisdom which helps define their character,” it states.
While the writing celebrates veterans, it also brings to light the somber side of their experiences, such as those whose comrades never returned with them, and those whose memories are still filled with vivid images of the wounded and dying, as well as widows and orphans.
“A veteran is every man grown up a little taller – a person who understands the awesome price of life’s intangibles of freedom, justice and democracy. His motto is to live and let live. But, if he had to, if he had to choose between servitude and conflict, the veteran would once again answer a call to duty,” the tribute reads. “Because, above all – above all else – a veteran is an American.”
Walter ended his speech by noting that the American soldier is only great because of the backup that he has at home, which is one of the reasons that he goes to war. “He’s here and he fights to defend his family, his nation and his beliefs.”
Addressing the audience, as well, was VVA President Terry Frank. He referenced the generations of men and women who have demonstrated their willingness to put country before self and who have served for the greater good. “History has provided us with extraordinary examples of their selfless deeds. The good works they perform are a human accomplishment of rare wonder.”
Frank said that countless individuals across the world have forever been the beneficiaries of their sacrifice, kindness and generosity. The number of people who have benefitted can hardly be calculated; suffice it to say, the number of erected memorials or speeches delivered doesn’t begin to represent the true scope of service our nation’s veterans have provided.
Oftentimes, our freedoms are taken for granted and the cost involved of maintaining the liberties we enjoy as individuals and as a nation, are frequently overlooked or go unacknowledged, he continued. And, while it’s been said that they’ve simply done their duty, veterans who did so were willing to step forward in harm’s way so that others could also share the same gifts of liberty and prosperity that we all enjoy.
The incredible valor of those who risk their lives for us every day, Frank said, should serve as an example to all of us, inspire us and give us the courage we need to face any challenge. “It’s vital that we, as grateful citizens and as a people, take responsibility for preserving the histories of our patriots and our nation’s struggles to remain free,” he stressed. “Each of us can help in our own unique way, to teach and share and celebrate and nurture the legacy of America’s veterans to pass on to our children, their children and those that come after them.”
Frank added that our sense of gratitude cannot sleep. We must be willing to pick veterans up when they’re down, help point the way to a new life when they return home and carry them when they are weary. “We, the many, have benefitted from the sacrifice and service of the relative few, and it is our responsibility to ensure our veterans are cared for and tended to.”
A prayer of thanks and blessings was then given for those currently serving, and for the gallant souls of the departed comrades, friends and loved ones.