LANSING – State Representative Sue Allor, Wolverine, has announced that she will host local office hours this month in Alpena, Alcona, Iosco, Presque Isle and Cheboygan counties.
This will include a stop in Tawas City, as explained below, along with the other upcoming meeting times and locations.
Monday, Jan. 10:
• Alpena County: JJ’s Steak and Pizza House, 411 N. 2nd Ave., Alpena, from 11 a.m. to noon.
• Alcona County: 23rd Circuit Court, 106 5th St., Harrisville, from 1-2 p.m.
• Iosco County: Tawas City Hall, 550 W. Lake St. (US-23), Tawas City, from 3-4 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21:
• Presque Isle County: Northern MI Espresso, 125 S. 3rd St., Rogers City, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Cheboygan County: Mullet Township Hall, 1491 Straits Hwy., Topinabee, from 2-3 p.m.
“This is a great opportunity for local residents to approach me with questions, concerns and ideas, and for me to deliver a legislative update,” Allor said. “I look forward to catching up with them in the new year.”
No appointments are necessary to attend office hours. Those who are unable to attend but would still like to share their thoughts with the representative may call her Lansing office at 517-373-0833 or send an e-mail to SueAllor@House.MI.gov.
Allor represents the 106th House District, which includes the counties of Alpena, Presque Isle, Alcona and Iosco, as well as parts of Cheboygan County.