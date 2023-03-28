SENTENCED

SENTENCED – Justine Marie Johnson, 23, is seen here on Monday while seated in Iosco County 23rd Circuit Court. Her Attorney, Nathan Tyler, stands next to her before she was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Last month, Johnson pleaded guilty to the 2021 murder of her 3-year-old daughter, Sutton Marie Mosser.

 Photo by Jenny Haglund

TAWAS CITY – “I pray that she is in God’s hands, that she has forgiven me and that we will be reunited again,” Justine Marie Johnson said in court on Monday, referencing her late daughter, Sutton Marie Mosser, 3. “I love you, Sutton Marie.”

Johnson, 23, Oscoda, appeared before Iosco County 23rd Circuit Court Judge David C. Riffel, and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, for stabbing Mosser to death in September 2021.

