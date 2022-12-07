EAST TAWAS – An Oscoda man, who led the contest since the opening days of the firearm deer season, has won the 2022 Oscoda Press and Iosco County News-Herald Big Buck Bonanza contest.
Alan Dumont, 37, of Oscoda, shot a massive 16-point buck, weighing 177 pounds with a 19 3/4-inch antler spread while hunting Nov. 16 in Iosco County. The buck scored 276.75 contest points.
Dumont won a Ruger 36902 American Std. Bolt Rifle 350 Legend Green Predator 22-inch, valued at $659, compliments of the Iosco County News-Herald and the Oscoda Press.
Points are awarded on total antler points (five points per point), the outside antler spread (one point per inch) and the weight of the dressed deer (one point per pound). Entries are from either Iosco, Arenac or Alcona counties.
The weigh-in and registration station was at Miner’s Grove Party Store, located at the corner of Miller and Wilber roads in East Tawas.
Only three entries were turned in from last week. They are Tyler Pype, 36, Oscoda, 10 points, 135 pounds, 17-inch spread, Nov. 20 in Iosco County for 202 points; Alexis Henry, 24, National City, 8 points, 130 pounds, 14-inch spread, Nov. 27 in Wilber Township for 184 points; and Earl F. Elowsky, 65, East Tawas, 6 points, 100 pounds, 9 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 29 in the East Tawas area for 139.5 points.
Second prize of $50 from the sponsoring newspapers went to the buck with the most antler points, which also was won by Dumont’s 16-point buck.
There is a $25 cash prize for the youth, ages 17 and younger, with the most contest points. That was won by Kyran Johnson, 12, of Hale, who shot an 8-point weighing 154 pounds with a 16-inch spread Nov. 16 in the Hale are for 210 points.
And everyone who entered their buck had a chance of winning one of the many cash and merchandise prizes offered by local merchants.
Other than the heaviest buck shot by a woman, entries into the contest were randomly drawn for the items. Winners will be officially notified by mail later this week. The winners are as follows:
Klenow’s Market of East Tawas, two pounds of jerky valued at $60 was won by Clayton Becher, 12, of Tawas City, who shot a 9-point weighing 122 pounds with a 17 1/5-inch spread Nov. 21 in Iosco County for 184.5 points.
Dean Arbour Ford of Tawas City, THE WORKS – includes engine oil and filter change, up to five quarts of Motorcraft Oil, rotate tires and perform multi-point inspection, valued at $74.95 was won by Matt Kushner, 65, of Tawas Township, who shot an 8-point weighing 159 pounds with a 13-inch spread Nov. 15 in Tawas Township for 212 points.
Dean Arbour Chevrolet of East Tawas, multi-point vehicle inspection, free oil change and tire rotation was won by Carla Johnson, 65, of Hale, who shot an 8-point weighing 115 pounds with a 15-inch spread Nov. 20 in Iosco County for 170 points.
Muffler Man of Tawas City, lube, oil and filter was won by Josh King, 47, of Linwood, who shot an 8-point weighing 149 pounds with a 16-inch spread Nov. 15 in Iosco County for 205 points.
Rifle River Market of Omer, $60 gift certificate was won by Jared Botos, 23, of Tawas City, who shot a 7-point weighing 133 pounds with a 14-inch spread Nov. 15 in Iosco County for 182 points.
Ed Freel’s Market of Tawas City, a $25 gift certificate was won by D’Anne Youngs, 58, of East Tawas, who shot an 8-point weighing 110 pounds with a 16-inch spread Nov. 16 in the Whittemore area for 166 points.
Tawas Do It Best Hardware of Tawas City, a $40 gift certificate for the heaviest field-dressed buck entered by a woman went to Hannah Russo, 22, of Tawas City, who shot a 184 pound, 6-point buck with a 17-inch spread Nov. 16 in Alabaster Township for 231 points.
Tawas Bay Insurance of East Tawas, $50 gift card to Klenow’s Market, which can be used toward deer processing, was won by Brandon Groff, 30, of Tawas City, who shot an 8-point weighing 118 pounds with a 16 1/4-inch spread Nov. 17 in Alabaster Township for 174.25 points.
Alward’s Market of Hale, five pounds of home smoked bacon valued at $50 was won by Nathan Payne, 36, of Tawas City, who shot an 8-point, weighing 116 pounds with a 14 1/4-inch spread Nov. 18 in Iosco County for 170.25 points.
Tawas Roofing Company of Tawas City, Mossy Oak Hunting Field Dressing Kit was won by Norman Lendzion, 80, of Byron, who shot a 6-point weighing 120 pounds with a 12-inch spread Nov. 17 in Baldwin Township for 162 points.
AuSable Inn River View Restaurant & Sports Bar of Oscoda, $25 gift certificate was won by Clifford Lake, 35, of Taylor, who shot a 10 point weighing 170 pounds with a 16 1/2-inch spread Nov. 16 in Arenac County for 236.5 points.
Target Real Estate Company of East Tawas, $50 gift card was won by Dennis (Butch) Dombrowski, 41, of Woodhaven, who shot a 12-point weighing 139 pounds with a 15 1/4-inch spread Nov. 20 in the Oscoda area for 214.25 points.
Trans Auto Glass of Oscoda, WeatherTech Front Floor Liners, valued at $125 was won by Mike Blust, 54, of Whittemore, who shot an 8-point weighing 142 points with a 17 1/2-inch spread Nov. 20 in the Whittemore area for 199.5 points.
Gary Oil of Oscoda and Hale, a $100 gas card was won by Alexis Henry, 24, of National City, who shot an 8-point weighing 130 pounds with a 14-inch spread Nov. 27 in Wilber Township for 184 points.
Nedo’s Farm Market, Inc. of Mikado, $50 gift certificate was won by McKenna Halligan, 25, of Oakley, who shot a 7-point weighing 122 pounds with a 16 3/4-inch spread Nov. 15 in the East Tawas area for 173.75 points.
Sunrise Firearms & Tactical Equipment of Harrisville, one box of stock ammo was won by Renae Hall, 59, of Hale, who shot an 8-point weighing 141 pounds with a 14 1/2-inch spread Nov. 19 in the Hale area for 195.5 points.
Haglund’s on the River of Oscoda, $25 grab bag was won by Ken Whitford, 60, of Tawas City, who shot an 8-point weighing 166 pounds with a 17 1/2-inch spread Nov. 15 in Iosco County for 223.5 points.
Big Buck Deer Processing of Oscoda, $35 off processing was won by Joe Walter, 15, of National City, who shot an 11-point buck weighing 129 pounds with a 16-inch spread Nov. 16 in the Whittemore area for 200 points.