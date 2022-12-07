BIG BUCK WINNER

BIG BUCK WINNER – News-Press Production Manger Jerry Malone, left, congratulates Alan Dumont of Oscoda, the 2022 Big Buck Bonanza grand prize winner at Tawqs Do It Best Hardware in Tawas City. Dumont is holding the Ruger 36902 American Std. Bolt Rifle he won from the Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press as the contest’s winner.   

 Courtesy photo

EAST TAWAS – An Oscoda man, who led the contest since the opening days of the firearm deer season, has won the 2022 Oscoda Press and Iosco County News-Herald Big Buck Bonanza contest.

Alan Dumont, 37, of Oscoda, shot a massive 16-point buck, weighing 177 pounds with a 19 3/4-inch antler spread while hunting Nov. 16 in Iosco County. The buck scored 276.75 contest points.

