Children and parents line up to grab candy from cars lined up at the Whittemore Speedway during their Saturday Trunk or Treat event.

WHITTEMORE – Friends of the Whittemore library held the first ever trunk or treat at the Whittemore Speedway on Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. Children dressed up in their costumes, along with their parents, walked along the racetrack, viewing new and familiar vehicles as they asked for candy.

Trunk-or-Treaters are treated to sights of beefed up cars that normally scream down these tracks when the speedway holds it races.

Many racers showed up with their vehicles, as did the fire department and some local businesses.

Erin Farrand of the Friends of the Whittemore Library stated the event was successful.

A kid grabs some candy from a festive Halloween bowl.

“This (event) is for community awareness of our group,” said Farrand. “We have three new members that heard about us putting on a trunk or treat, and we have three new members.”

Hannah Matwyuk and Brooklyn Lilly pose as a sloth and vampire before filling up their bags with candy.

“One of them is our new vice president,” she said, pointing to a volunteer passing out candy on the speedway.

A creeper, mom and a spooky skeleton walk into a speedway during the Trunk or Treat event.

Even though this event set out to promote books, new businesses showed with their own unique promotions.

Sensei Curtis Davenport wasn’t wearing a costume, but his Tae-Kwon-Do uniform still fit with the atmosphere of the occasion.

Sensei Curtis Davenport and the rest of MBS Taekwondo pass out candy and hope to recruit some little trunk-or-treaters for their upcoming winter classes.

He was there with his other partners to promote a new chapter of MBS Tae-Kwon-Do opening up in Twining’s former school which is now being renovated into a community center.

“We do karate. We have been doing it for five years,” he said.

While he hasn’t given a specific date, he hopes to open up the Twining club some time in December.

