WHITTEMORE – Friends of the Whittemore library held the first ever trunk or treat at the Whittemore Speedway on Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. Children dressed up in their costumes, along with their parents, walked along the racetrack, viewing new and familiar vehicles as they asked for candy.
Many racers showed up with their vehicles, as did the fire department and some local businesses.
Erin Farrand of the Friends of the Whittemore Library stated the event was successful.
“This (event) is for community awareness of our group,” said Farrand. “We have three new members that heard about us putting on a trunk or treat, and we have three new members.”
“One of them is our new vice president,” she said, pointing to a volunteer passing out candy on the speedway.
Even though this event set out to promote books, new businesses showed with their own unique promotions.
Sensei Curtis Davenport wasn’t wearing a costume, but his Tae-Kwon-Do uniform still fit with the atmosphere of the occasion.
He was there with his other partners to promote a new chapter of MBS Tae-Kwon-Do opening up in Twining’s former school which is now being renovated into a community center.
“We do karate. We have been doing it for five years,” he said.
While he hasn’t given a specific date, he hopes to open up the Twining club some time in December.