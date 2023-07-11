TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County Board of Commissioners met for its regularly scheduled meeting on July 5.

During public comment, Jessica Guoan and Mark Hall raised concerns about the management of the Iosco County Humane Society. Guoan and Hall alleged that feces was being left for an extended time in dog kennels and the cat room; they also stated concerns for the euthanasia rate and lack of staffing at the shelter.

