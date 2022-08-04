Downed Bridge

DOWNED BRIDGE — The bridge on Alabaster Road has been washed out since two years ago. The bank under the road eroded away and the rest of the soil went with it.

 Photo by Ryan Herzog

BURLEIGH Twp. – For those wanting to cross the bridge on Alabaster Road (AKA Siefert) on the southwest corner of the county, you will have to wait a little longer before its re-construction.

Two years ago, a large flood in Whitney Creek eroded the bank under the bridge on Alabaster Road in Burleigh Township and has been shut down ever since.

