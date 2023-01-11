ALABASTER Twp. – Huron Pines has announced that the Lake Huron Coastal Preserve now belongs to the people of Alabaster Township, and is open to all who reside or explore in Northern Michigan.

Those from the natural resource protection and conservation nonprofit say that Huron Pines transferred ownership of the preserve to the township on Dec. 16, 2022, bringing a two-year effort to permanently protect 145 acres and 4,000 feet of shoreline to a triumphant end.

