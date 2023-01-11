ALABASTER Twp. – Huron Pines has announced that the Lake Huron Coastal Preserve now belongs to the people of Alabaster Township, and is open to all who reside or explore in Northern Michigan.
Those from the natural resource protection and conservation nonprofit say that Huron Pines transferred ownership of the preserve to the township on Dec. 16, 2022, bringing a two-year effort to permanently protect 145 acres and 4,000 feet of shoreline to a triumphant end.
Situated at the southern end of Iosco County, the preserve is home to mature hardwoods, forested wetlands and cobble beach, all of which provide important wildlife habitat and opportunities for low-impact recreation.
“This land with nearly a mile of untouched coastline is an absolute treasure,” township officials stated in a social post that afternoon. “Today also marks the day that the Township Parks and Recreation Committee begins the exciting, humbling and daunting task of creating a space for community recreation, education and preservation of this property for generations of community members and visitors. There is much to do.”
About one year ago, Alabaster Township was awarded a $1.7 million grant from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund (MNRTF) to acquire the preserve from Huron Pines, which had bought the property from USG.
Huron Pines raised an additional $1 million toward the purchase and to establish an endowment with the support of numerous foundations, private funders and more than 120 individual donors who gave during a public fundraising campaign in 2021.
Alabaster Township will continue working closely with Huron Pines to finalize longer-term goals to expand trails and improve access to Lake Huron, while also accounting for the unique ecological significance of the preserve.
Those from the nonprofit organization, which has offices in Alpena and Gaylord, have also expressed their deep gratitude to the township, the MNRTF Board, USG, The Conservation Fund and to all who supported this effort.
As previously reported, Huron Pines bought the property in December 2020 as a temporary measure, to take it off the real estate market for commercial sale, and the purchase was made via a short-term loan from The Conservation Fund. The intent was for Alabaster Township to use the Trust Fund grant to then acquire the property from Huron Pines, in order to create a lakeshore township nature park.
Huron Pines went on to work closely with the township throughout the following year to establish land management processes, raise funds for the property, secure public support and submit the grant proposal to the MNRTF.
According to Huron Pines, the MNRTF funds come from royalties on the sale and lease of state-owned minerals (primarily oil and gas).
When the MNRTF recommended fully funding the proposed $1.7 million grant request on Dec. 1, 2021, Alabaster Township Supervisor Stephanie Wentworth stated that the township is deeply committed to the creation of a destination-quality preserve showcasing the unique Lake Huron shoreline and the beautiful, nearly 100-year-old second-growth forest. “This is a success only because of our strong partnerships, public support and volunteers,” she added.
Following approval of the grant, the next step was for funds to be appropriated by the Michigan Legislature in the spring of 2022. The goal was to transfer ownership of the property from Huron Pines to Alabaster Township by the end of 2022, and this goal has since been achieved.
Prior to this, as reported, a public meeting was held in March 2021 as part of the MNRTF grant proposal, so that the township could receive input.
Comments shared during the session were overwhelmingly positive. Attendees expressed their excitement about the park potentially coming to fruition, and some even offered to volunteer with the endeavor in whatever capacity needed.
Along with the Lake Huron frontage, this tract of land features a variety of plant and wildlife species, undisturbed forests and a wetland ecosystem which is rare in Michigan.
Huron Pines Development Director Heather Huffstutler elaborated on this when displaying for the audience a map of the property, which is located south of Tawas City. She explained that the land is actually two parcels, bisected by US-23, and sits between the Cedar Haven neighborhood and Brown’s Landing RV Park.
“But as you can see, it is fully forested and really undisturbed. So it is an amazing asset for us to have,” Huffstutler said at the time.
She also pointed out that after Huron Pines did a wetland delineation at the site, it was learned that in total, the property is about 60 percent wetlands.
She said it is important to note the type of wetlands which exist there, as well. Known as a wooded dune and swale complex, this kind of ecosystem is rare in the state, so that makes it also a high priority for funding to keep the property protected – and public, so that everyone can see and enjoy these kinds of places.
Huffstutler went on to describe the presence of lovely, intact hardwood forests, large beech trees, sizeable oak trees and a cobble shoreline, as well.
Further, the trailhead and parking area for the Alabaster Township Bike Path and Arboretum are located on the property’s south side, and there is potential for future walking trails and public access to Lake Huron.
Being in the first of a multi-phase process at that time, Huffstutler said that the beginning step was for the township to acquire the land in order for it to become a public park. So, the municipality looked to the MNRTF as the funding mechanism for this.
She advised that it would likely be a two-year process, including vetting from Department of Natural Resources staff. The township would also have to get its own third-party appraisals, environmental reviews and so on, and then make final arrangements for a purchase.
The preserve was owned and managed by Huron Pines at the time of the public meeting, and she said that it was purchased by the 501©(3) organization through a partnership agreement with Alabaster Township.
Huffstutler noted that the property had been in the hands of USG – formerly US Gypsum – since the 1920s, and that it was never mined, nor logged. Before being acquired by Huron Pines, it had actively been marketed as a development opportunity.
She praised the USG team, which reached out to a lot of conservation partners in the region, for being very committed to trying to make this a public asset and keep it protected.
Huron Pines and Alabaster Township then began building a partnership and discussing what the opportunities were for long-term protection.
Through that partnership – and about six to eight months of negotiations with USG – Huffstutler said that Huron Pines was able to purchase the land and essentially take it off the market, short-term. This was done on behalf of the township, while the municipality and Huron Pines worked on obtaining public funding.
The township was to be responsible for at least a 25% local match contribution for the project and, when USG negotiated a bargain sale with Huron Pines, this ensured that they already had a leg up on that match.
By selling the property below appraised value, USG gave Huron Pines and Alabaster Township a jump-start on raising community matching funds. The price difference counts as local match dollars when applying for grants and supported early fundraising efforts that helped secure The Conservation Fund loan. Huron Pines then aided the township in submitting the grant proposal to cover the cost of the initial loan.