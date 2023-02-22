The following is the first of a two-part story on the topics which were discussed at the Feb. 15 Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting. The remaining items will be summarized next week, while coverage of the rally and press conference that took place ahead of the meeting, appears within the separate stories in this week’s publication.
OSCODA – Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) remained the dominating concern among attendees of the latest RAB meeting, but new steps are also underway to further explore volatile organic compounds (VOCs) at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda Township.
Available in a virtual format to accommodate any remote participants, as well, the meeting was held in the Oscoda United Methodist Church, and included several presentations.
There to describe the vapor intrusion (VI) remedial investigation (RI) addendum and other related work, was BB&E Project Manager Celeste Holtz.
“This is our first RAB meeting,” she shared, noting that they were just awarded the contract at the end of 2022. Therefore, the team is still in the very beginning planning phases, as well as data and information gathering.
So, Holtz told the audience that her presentation was intended to be more of an introduction to the VI RI addendum, feasibility study (FS), proposed plan and record of decision (ROD) project, and that more details will be shared during future RAB meetings.
She pointed out that this undertaking is for vapor intrusion, which is related to VOCs, and is separate from the PFAS work which has been going on at WAFB.
While most RAB goers have long been familiar with the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA), Holtz gave a reminder that this provides broad federal authority to respond directly to releases or threatened releases of hazardous substances which may endanger public health or the environment.
She said that the Department of Defense (DoD), including the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC), conducts environmental restoration activities in accordance with CERCLA, under the Defense Environmental Restoration Program.
One of the slides displayed by Holtz showed the different phases of the CERCLA process and, for the VI pathway at the sites which are included in the contract, the team is currently in phase two of eight – the RI and risk assessment.
This came after the preliminary assessment/site inspection, and will be followed by the FS, proposed plan and ROD, remedial design, remedial action (RA), construction completion and long-term management.
For BB&E’s involvement in the project, their contract will continue through the proposed plan and ROD steps.
Holtz explained that the RI is where they will evaluate the nature and extent of the VOCs. A human health risk assessment will also be conducted, for the sites that are evaluated during the RI.
If a site is determined to have potential risk, it will move on to the FS, which is when BB&E will look at potential remedies and how to address the site. Then, all of the sites that are included in the contract will be documented and evaluated in a proposed plan and ROD.
Holtz said that two proposed plans and two ROD documents are included in the contract, with one plan being for the sites where it is deemed that no further action (NFA) is necessary. “The other proposed plan document will be for those sites where additional action is determined to be needed.”
The same goes for the RODs – there will be an NFA ROD, as well as a ROD for locations where additional action is needed.
Holtz advised that VI is the process of vapors migrating from VOCs in soils and/or groundwater (GW) through subsurface soils and/or preferential pathways, such as underground utilities.
In other words, the VOCs can volatilize into a vapor or gaseous state, and those vapors or gases can potentially migrate up into overlying, or even nearby buildings. They can do so by traveling within or around such underground utilities as sanitary sewers and storm sewers, or, simply by just entering into the buildings, and can impact the indoor air quality of the structures.
Holtz said that VI is considered an emerging pathway, in the sense that it’s been more heavily looked at in the last 10-15 years, what is known about VI has increased in recent times and potential risks are better understood today.
As for VI being referred to as an emerging pathway, RAB Member Arnie Leriche asked if this is an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) or a DoD designation.
Holtz said she thinks that, just generally, it wasn’t historically investigated back in the 1980s and 1990s as much. It’s been more focused on recently, as further data and information has come out about the potential impacts from VI.
Leriche said he would suggest changing this, then, if it’s not an official designation because using such terminology as “emerging” pathways/contaminants is very powerful – and sometimes problematic.
As reported, even PFAS remained under this title for quite some time, well after concerns had been expressed about these chemicals.
RAB Government Co-Chair Steven Willis, the program manager/Base Realignment and Closure environmental coordinator with AFCEC, said he thinks that across the industry, the DoD and EPA have developed a much more robust program for evaluating VI. “It’s not something new, but it’s something we’ve developed much broader knowledge base and investigative base for looking at [VI].”
Leriche said that emerging contaminants and pathways allows extended time lines to come up with answers. So he would hope that this is not the definition applied to VI, as well, and he was told that this would not be the case.
Holtz’s presentation continued with her noting that there are a lot of different factors which can affect VI, from building construction and foundations, to soil types, depth to GW, the presence of pipes/underground utilities and more.
The VI investigation process generally involves several steps, which Holtz outlined as follows:
- A contaminant known to volatilize is released to the environment and there are buildings/structures nearby which have the potential to accumulate vapors.
- Samples are collected to characterize soil, GW and soil gas/vapor, which are typically gathered from the exterior of the building first.
- Structures within the area of concern may then be tested by sampling the sub-slab vapor. If vapors are identified and contaminants are present, additional sub-slab samples can be taken, as can samples of the indoor and/or outdoor air.
- If testing finds that VI is a problem and the pathway is confirmed, a mitigation system may then be installed.
In reference to the third step noted above, Holtz said that sub-slab vapor pins are utilized to obtain the samples. The small sampling devices are installed within the slab of the lowest level of the building, and the purpose is to evaluate the vapors or gases that could be accumulated beneath the slab.
Holtz said that there are a total of 31 sites which will be investigated during this project, including at WAFB’s former fire training area, several different landfills, the KC-135 crash site and what was once a grenade range, as well as at Three Pipes Drainage Ditch, the PCE plume which is discharging to Clark’s Marsh and the inactive wastewater treatment plant sludge drying beds.
“These are a lot of the same installation restoration program sites that have been investigated historically,” she said. “We’re just going back to kind of take another look at the VI pathway.”
Of these locations, 25 have been deemed as areas of potential concern, and were investigated during a previous VI RI. Six new sites have been labeled as areas of interest and, while they were not investigated in the past, they have been included in the BB&E contract at the request of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
According to RAB Community Co-Chair Mark Henry, when WAFB was in operation, there used to be a central heating plant on the base and there were steam tunnels that connected most of the buildings with steam lines, for heating.
“Those steam tunnels are still there,” he said, asking if there are plans to do any vapor testing within those tunnels.
Holtz said that she would be discussing in her presentation how the different sites will be investigated, but the short answer is yes, they will be explored with passive soil gas (PSG) sampling and other investigative methods.
When Henry asked if sampling would be conducted inside the tunnels, Holtz said it would not.
Henry pointed out that there’s a direct transmission way, given the wind which moves through the tunnels. “And those tunnels actually go under a lot of the contaminated sites on the base,” he said. “Just a suggestion.”
As for how the VI project will be carried out, Holtz said that like most RIs, it will start with a conceptual site model (CSM). For this, all of the data which has been collected over the years from these sites – such as ownership, land use history and identification of sources of the VOCs – will be gathered into the CSMs.
“Those are both in a text portion, and also a visual,” Holtz said of the models.
Once the team has this together, they’ll be able to identify potential data gaps and essentially plan their investigation.
In addition to collecting data at the areas of potential concern and the areas of interest, the investigative procedures for this RI addendum also entail environmental sampling, in a phased approach.
Phase one calls for PSG sampling, with these samples to be taken from the shallow subsurface and analyzed for VOCs.
A device is used that Holtz described as basically a small, sorbent tube, which is installed approximately two to three feet below the ground surface.
She said that the sampling devices are a very helpful screening tool and allow for the creation of a pretty high density sampling grid set up. Isopleth maps – or heat maps – can also be generated from the PSG samples, which provide a really good snapshot of where VOCs and soil gas or vapor might be. “And then we can use that data to guide our subsequent phases of investigation.”
In phase two, there will be additional soil and GW sampling, which Holtz says is very important in ensuring that there aren’t any data gaps, understanding where the VOCs are at and allowing the contractors to properly plan where they’re going to evaluate for VI.
The surface and subsurface soil sampling for VOC analysis will be carried out using Direct Push Technology, while the installation of temporary wells will be utilized for the collection of GW samples for VOC analysis.
The second phase is to make sure that the contractors have their arms around where the contamination is at, and so they can properly identify their point of compliance lines and lateral inclusion zone for where they’ll be conducting the VI investigation.
The next steps in the investigative procedure for this addendum, are broken up into Phase 3A and Phase 3B. This is when the exterior soil gas wells, interior sub-slab vapor pins and indoor/outdoor air quality samples will be gathered, if warranted.
Holtz said that Phase 3A will be the first approach at evaluating the actual buildings, and that Phase 3B is included in case additional step-outs are needed to look at other structures. “So when we do the sampling during Phase 3A, if we need to step out to additional buildings we can then investigate those additional buildings during Phase 3B.”
Each of these phases will span the course of one year, with samples to be taken four times, on a quarterly basis.
The VI sampling, by its nature, is subject to seasonal fluctuations and the like, Holtz explained. “So we will be conducting one year for four quarters of sampling for both of those phases.”
Further, she noted that in between the phases of investigation, BB&E will be preparing interim deliverables. For example, tables, figures, a summary of activities, data and other information will be shared with the project stakeholders, including EGLE, in “hopes that we can get by in on where we’re planning our next phase of investigation before we go do that additional sampling.”
Following the fieldwork, all of the information gathered by the team will be documented in an RI report. Upon achieving concurrence on the VI RI addendum document, an FS will be completed for those sites found to have unacceptable risk during the RA.
Final proposed plans and RODs will then be prepared for all sites.
Since things are in the early stages of the process, Holtz pointed out that the fieldwork and other measures in the project time line she shared, are subject to change.
“But as I mentioned, we will be doing those interim deliverables in between the phases of investigation,” she told attendees. “And those updates and information will be able to be shared at the RABs and things like that.”
As it stands now, the time line indicates that project planning will continue through the second quarter of 2023, RI fieldwork will go on through the beginning of 2026 and the RI report, FS, proposed plans and RODs are all expected to be completed in 2027.
RAB Member William Gaines asked Holtz meant when she spoke about high density sampling, earlier in her talk.
“Basically, we’re planning on a large number of sample points. I think we have 400 sampling points for the [PSG] samples,” she responded. “So we can get this nice grid laid out and really get some good spatial coverage for our VOC data there.”
Gaines wondered how far apart these would be placed and, while Holtz said she would have to look back at what BB&E was planning on, in their figures, “I want to say the locations are anywhere from 50-100 feet apart.”
Leriche questioned whether any PFAS sampling will be done from the VI samples, as other studies have shown that some PFAS have vaporization potential.
Holtz said that at this time, PFAS isn’t included in the contract, but they will follow the science and the data, as more information comes out for that.
Leriche suggested that the Air Force check with its management and the EPA to find out if it makes sense to just analyze a few of these samples, in the areas where PFAS could have been significantly seeped through the concrete, and it’s in the soil.
Willis said that they’re still trying to delineate the PFAS in a separate RI. And so once this is defined, if they need to go back and there is a vapor component to PFAS, there would be a follow-up to the current PFAS RI.