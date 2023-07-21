HALE – In conjunction with celebrating its 79th anniversary, the Iosco County Fair is also calling some extra attention to agriculture this year, for which multiple events will be offered on each day of the “Thank a Farmer Week”-themed occasion.
Slated from Monday, July 24, through Saturday, July 29, the activities will be hosted at the Iosco County Fairgrounds in Hale. The site is situated on M-65, ¼-mile north of the stoplight downtown.
Gate fees for admission to the grounds will be waived each day, as the costs are being covered by Michigan Mud Jam (MMJ) on Monday, Happy Acres Real Estate on Tuesday, Wilson Trucking & Excavating, LLC and Wilson & Sons Septic Cleaning on Wednesday, Scofield Real Estate on Thursday, Rigg Land Surveying and TCA Insurance on Friday and Hale Area FISH on Saturday.
The midway will be available starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday, and at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and will remain open each evening until the fair shuts down for the night.
Price options for the midway rides this year are $2 each, $25 for a daily bracelet or $75 for a weekly mega ride pass.
Although pre-sales are no longer available, a limited number of official Iosco County Fair 2023 T-shirts will also be on hand for purchase at the site this coming week. Proceeds benefit the efforts and programs related to the event, and organizers say that they can’t wait to see the John Deere-colored shirts all over the fairgrounds this year – where farming isn’t just a job, they add; it’s a way of life.
As for the entertainment at the exhibition grandstands, which will include a pro rodeo, mega truck races, pony pulls and more, attendees are advised that no bags or coolers will be allowed at these events. This includes purses and fanny packs, unless necessary for personal reasons, and exceptions will also be made for parents with young children; however, all such bags will be searched before entry.
The itinerary below outlines the festivities that have been planned for the first three days of the fair week. The remaining events will then be detailed in next week’s edition of this publication.
Additional information, such as printable schedules, 2023 fair books, a telling of the event’s history in the community and more, is also available at www.IoscoCountyFair.com. Updates are frequently shared to the county fair Facebook page, as well, at www.facebook.com/ioscofair.
Monday, July 24:
Shortly after the still exhibit and livestock entries start being accepted that morning, the first event to get underway on day one of the Iosco County Fair, will be the Youth Speed Horse Show in the horse arena at 11 a.m.
When the gates officially open later that afternoon, at 4 p.m., the traditional Flag Dedication Ceremony will be held at that time, as well, in front of the Fair Office.
The commercial exhibits, including both outside vendors and those who will have displays within the Samson Building of the fairgrounds, will also open at 4 p.m., and be available until 9 p.m.
With numerous shows scheduled on all six days, The Comedy Farm Magic Review will be returning to the fair this year. The first performance on Monday will begin at 4:30 p.m., with subsequent shows to go on at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Known as a family fun event, complete with such characters as Clucky the Talking Chicken, The Comedy Farm Magic Review gives guests an opportunity to experience farm-themed magic and comedy, along with some agricultural information and farm safety tips thrown into the mix, too.
The programs are free to attend, as will also be the case for the crowds who check out the Cirque Amongus shows. Like the farm magic review, these presentations will occur two to three times during each day of the fair.
Described as delightful and surprising, Cirque Amongus combines the comedic and circus skills of seasoned performers with audience participation, in a display which is said to guarantee to amaze and amuse. It also includes an interactive circus area that allows patrons of all ages to try their hand at authentic circus skills.
For July 24, the Cirque Amongus showtimes have been set for 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Following the first show, attendees will want to head to the adjacent Samson Building, where a drawing for his and hers children’s bicycles will take place at 5:30 p.m. Additional bike drawings will then be held each day throughout the remainder of the event week, and winners must be present to claim their prize.
To wrap up the opening day of the 2023 Iosco County Fair, two activities will run concurrently between the hours of 6-10 p.m., and admission is free.
This includes the inaugural Fair Kick-Off Party, where the glow, paint and foam fun presented by Jay Samborn Entertainment Company will be open to events goers of all ages. Along with plenty of bubbles, the party will also feature black lights, glow sticks, UV paint, a DJ stage and a large sound system that organizers say is sure to keep the excitement going all night long.
Accompanying the fair kick-off festivities, will be a Mega Raffle with cash prizes totaling $5,000. Music by Bill Moran’s one-man band is also part of the entertainment line-up and will showcase tunes from a variety of genres, including country, rock, blues and oldies.
Tuesday, July 25:
In keeping with Iosco County Fair tradition, day two of this year’s event will also be deemed Armed Forces Appreciation Day, and gates to the fairgrounds will open at 8 a.m.
Up first on the agenda of activities, is the poultry judging at 10 a.m. This will be followed by the opening of the commercial exhibits at 11 a.m., which will remain available until 10 p.m.
Courtesy of the Hale Country Quilters, who will be set up in the Dooley Building, sewing and quilting demonstrations will go on from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The first of the day’s Comedy Farm Magic Review shows will commence at noon, with additional chances to take in the performance being offered at 2:30 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m.
The Kid Buck$ Game Show is another free activity that will occur on multiple occasions during the fair. The first of these events is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. on July 25, and a second show is set for later that evening, at 8 p.m.
Representatives note that this is a self-contained attraction the entire family will enjoy, and that the action-based, audience interactive show draws large crowds and keeps them on the edge of their seats. An ever-changing cast of randomly selected contestants keeps the game show new and exciting, and the event is said to be one that people will come back to see time and time again.
Among the other fun and interactive experiences that will be offered on the second day of the fair, those from Cirque Amongus will be engaging with audiences during three separate performances. The Tuesday showtimes are 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
The livestock arena will also be bustling with activity, beginning at 1 p.m. The goat show will start things out, followed by a judging of the sheep who have been exhibited in this year’s fair, the market beef judging and, after a dinner break, the hog judging.
Another festival favorite, and a staple at the annual gathering, is the midway. Available starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the rides, games and food will again be presented by Anderson Midways of Standish, which has been in the business for more than 56 years.
As guests visit the various attractions, they will want to ensure that the Samson Building is one of the stops on their list, as a drawing for his and hers children’s bikes will be held there at 6:30 p.m.
From the Samson Building, attendees can then make their way to that night’s exhibition grandstand event, which begins at 7 p.m. Presented by MMJ, side-by-side and mega truck races will serve as the evening entertainment.
Organizers point out that this is a crowd favorite at the Iosco County Fair, and that the competition is sure to be fierce as the side-by-side UTVs scream around the track, battling head-to-head. They note that there will also be 1800-horsepower mega trucks from the Mid-West Racing Series putting on a spectacular show.
The cost is $10 for general admission, or $15 for pit seats, while children 5 and under can enjoy the event for free.
Music will also be part of the 79th annual fair and, on Tuesday, this will be provided by Adam Davis in the entertainment tent, beginning at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26:
Gates will open at 8 a.m. on “Senior Citizen Recognition Day,” with the non-market beef and dairy judging to begin shortly thereafter in the livestock arena, at 9:30 a.m., and the rabbit judging to get underway in the rabbit and poultry building at 10 a.m.
The crowning of the 2023 Senior King and Queen will occur at 11 a.m. in the Hale Senior Center, which is located on M-65, just a short walk from the fairgrounds.
Also beginning at 11 a.m., the Hale Country Quilters’ sewing/quilting demonstrations will pick back up in the Dooley Building, and continue until 7 p.m. The commercial exhibits are to open at 11 a.m., as well, and will be available until 10 p.m.
The Pee Wee Showmanship in the livestock arena is slated to begin at noon, followed by a “Princess Tea Party – In the Pine Trees” event, from 1-3 p.m.
The crew from the Comedy Farm Magic Review have arranged three shows for July 26, at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Also returning for multiple rounds of entertainment, will be the Cirque Amongus show. Performances are scheduled for 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
In between these times, will be opportunities to check out the Kid Buck$ Game Show – first at 5:30 p.m., and again at 8 p.m.
To mark Senior Citizen Recognition Day when the midway opens at 2 p.m., one grandparent will be able to enjoy the rides for free, if attending with a grandchild who has purchased a daily ride bracelet.
Other activities in store for Wednesday, include the Open Speed Horse Show in the horse arena at 6 p.m., a drawing for his and hers children’s bikes in the Samson Building at 6:30 p.m. and music in the entertainment tent, starting at 7 p.m.
The Night of Destruction – which is typically the biggest grandstand event of the week at the Iosco County Fair – will be back for 2023, and is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on July 26.
The Iosco County Fair Board reports that they are making plans for an action-filled evening, featuring auto soccer and school bus races. They add that with the 2022 school bus race having been such a big success, they absolutely had to repeat this exciting event. Auto soccer has also proven to be a real crowd pleaser and, along with watching the large excavators that serve as goalies, the audience can witness participants using their vehicles to knock around a steel ball in an attempt to score points against the opposition.
Admission to the Night of Destruction is $10 per person, or $15 for pit seats. There is no charge for children age 5 and under.