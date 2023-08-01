EAST TAWAS – The Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park, along with the Michigan History Center team, are inviting the public to come join the fun as they celebrate National Lighthouse Day on Monday, Aug. 7.
A number of activities have been planned, which will be hosted near the lighthouse in Tawas Point State Park, located at 686 Tawas Beach Rd. in East Tawas.
Between the hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., participants may gather under the shaded canopy tents on the lighthouse lawn to learn about National Lighthouse Day. Commemorating the anniversary of the federal lighthouse establishment in 1789, those from the nonprofit Friends organization say that this is a day to celebrate lighthouses, as well as the commitment and service of those who tended America’s lights.
Guests are invited to come as they are and enjoy a fun, open house-style walk around event, where they can also pick up a lighthouse location map.
In addition to the Girl Scouts who will be on site working on their lighthouse badges, other visitors can also spend the day learning about such topics as the Tawas Point Lighthouse and other Michigan lighthouses, the state’s female lighthouse keepers and lighthouse terminology.
Guests will be able to find out more about the specially designed Virtual Tower Tour, as well.
“Our Lighthouse tower is currently undergoing an exciting restoration and renovation project which will not allow visitors inside for tours quite yet, but this is a unique way to ‘travel’ up and learn history,” explains Vicki Seltz Barnes, marketing public relations team lead for the Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park.
Copies of The Visitor will also be available during the Aug. 7 celebration. The Friends note that this is their free, Tawas Point State Park and Lighthouse newspaper, which is full of information about the park and lighthouse.
To re energize, the group encourages event goers to visit Thyme at the Point, as well. They state that this new restaurant – which is situated just a short walk from where the lighthouse festivities will be held – offers tasty and unique meals and snacks, plus the best view of Lake Huron from the restaurant’s canopied deck.
Among the interactive opportunities being brought to attendees, by the volunteer efforts of the Friends organization, will be a Brick Paver Pathway Scavenger Hunt. Visitors may also challenge their family and friends at the free cornhole bag tossing area nearby. “We supply the boards and bags – you get to have the fun!” shares Barnes.
She adds that it isn’t too early to think about holiday, birthday or anniversary gift giving. While attending the National Lighthouse Day activities, people can learn more about giving a unique gift to loved ones in the form of a Friends membership, to support the lighthouse and state park.
They can also opt to order specially-made brick lighthouse pavers, inscribed in memory or honor of an individual, or to commemorate such events as a marriage, birth, anniversary and so on.
Moreover, participants can browse the Friends’ exclusive selection of lighthouse and state park note cards and matted prints from award-winning Michigan artists and photographers, as well as special edition Tawas Point Lighthouse holiday ornaments, sun catchers and other gift items.
The National Lighthouse Day events will go on rain or shine; however, if there is weather which would make utilizing the tents impractical, some activities may be held across the parking lot, in the state park day use beach pavilion.
For the latest updates, visit the Friends website at https://www.tawaslighthousefriends.com, or check out their Facebook page.
Barnes is also reminding visitors that a Recreation Passport is required for vehicle entry into all Michigan state parks. Those who have not yet purchased one may do so at their local Secretary of State office or, upon entering Tawas Point State Park, at the DNR Contact Station.
Barnes further points out that the money from Recreation Passport sales is used to fund a variety of projects and events at Michigan’s state parks.