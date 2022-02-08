OSCODA – When the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport Authority (OWAA) agreed to evict one of its tenants recently, they also voted to bring a new renter into the space that same day.
Among other business during their Jan. 20 meeting, OWAA members discussed the lease agreement track record of Oscoda Engine Services and the buildings the company used, which will now be occupied by USA Jet Airlines.
Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport (OWA) Manager Gary Kellan said that Oscoda Engine Services leased a jet engine test facility on Arrow Street, as well as six other buildings.
As has also been reported previously in this publication, he reminded OWAA that there had been reoccurring instances of Oscoda Engine Services falling behind on lease payments.
According to Kellan, there was a situation last year where the business was three months behind, they let the insurance default and then had to do a “catch-up” program, of sorts. However, once that was satisfied as of Oct. 1, 2021, the company failed to make rent when it came due that November.
“And they haven’t paid rent since then,” Kellan said, adding that Oscoda Engine Services hasn’t insured the buildings, either. So, direction was sought from OWAA on how to deal with the delinquency, and whether they would be working with the business on the lease compliance issues or terminating the agreement.
Kellan advised at the time that the airport had satisfied such requirements as providing notice of the potential eviction.
Following a motion by OWAA Member Dave Dailey, who represents Greenbush Township, the authority voted in favor of proceeding with the eviction.
Kellan was later asked by this reporter about how far behind the business was, dollar-wise, in its payments.
“Oscoda Engine Services was primarily evicted for repeated default of the lease agreement,” he stated. “Recent lease default obligations included failure to maintain the agreed upon types and amounts of insurance coverage.”
Additionally, at the time of the eviction this January, Kellan said that Oscoda Engine Services had not delivered rent for that month or the prior month, totaling $38,448.
In related matters, OWAA cast another vote shortly thereafter to enter into a lease agreement with USA Jet Airlines.
Kellan said that the company was very interested in renting the buildings last occupied by Oscoda Engine Services, and putting them back into reuse. USA Jet representatives met with the OWAA Executive Committee, with the assistance of Attorney Rob Eppert; a lease was negotiated, which was signed by the company to demonstrate its commitment; and USA Jet then asked for OWAA, likewise, to sign the agreement.
The document outlines a targeted entry date of Feb. 14, and Kellan says that the company is initially leasing the jet engine test facility and five buildings, at a rate of $13,536 per month. They also have the choice to rent the sixth building, at a cost of $5,320 per month, and this option is available during the next six months.
According to Kellan, the initial lease has been established for approximately three years. USA Jet will then have the option to extend this for two additional years.
Another agenda item for the meeting also pertained to the new tenant. Kellan explained that the buildings which USA Jet will utilize are equipped with tools, machinery, jet engines/parts and so on, a majority of which are owned by the previous occupant. A condition of the lease agreement with the new renter involves having these materials removed from the structures by Feb. 14.
Some of the equipment calls for knowledge of special handling or requirements, and Kellan pointed out that the removal will have to be tackled pretty aggressively due to the time crunch.
With OWA’s existing crew being on call and responding to snow events and the like this time of year, he said they’re looking to bring in experienced technicians to help relocate the equipment. “We’re proposing authorization to temporarily retain the services of a knowledgeable supervisor, and as many as 12 knowledgeable supporting workers.”
The proposed rates are $30 an hour for the supervisor and $25 per hour for the workers, the total of which approaches $55,000.
OWAA members voted to retain said services, with some remarking that it would be best to hire an experienced team that knows what they’re doing when it comes to handling the materials.
It was during the public comment period of the meeting when OWAA heard from John Heaney, president of USA Jet Airlines.
“I’d just like to thank the board for your cooperation, and we look forward to a very long relationship, going forward in Oscoda,” he expressed. “And let us know if there’s anything else we can do to help with this transition, as well.”
In separate topics, the following was also addressed by OWAA:
• Entered into closed session, for roughly one hour and 41 minutes, regarding attorney-client privilege correspondence dated Dec. 29, 2021.
• Voted to establish OWAA’s monthly meeting dates and times for 2022. With one exception, these will continue to start at 10 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month. The only change involves this month’s meeting, which will be bumped back a week to Thursday, Feb. 24. If it were held on Feb. 17, it would conflict with the Michigan Association of Airport Executives conference that will be attended by two OWAA members and the OWA assistant manager.
• Were told by Kellan that John Swise’s current two-year appointment – as OWAA’s “at-large” member representing the citizens of Alcona County – was due for renewal.
Swise noted that he is available and willing to continue serving an additional two years. When he was nominated at the meeting to do so, the authority unanimously approved the appointment, which will expire on Dec. 31, 2023.
• Were informed by Kellan that a large project in the works is the rehabilitation of three airport taxiways. He and OWA Assistant Manager Jack Brown recently met with the engineer, as well as those from the state of Michigan, and Kellan shared that the process is still on track for the design and bidding this summer. The idea is that construction will start in 2023.
• In accordance with OWAA’s Articles of Incorporation, they are to nominate and elect officers on an annual basis. In 2021, Kevin Boyat served as OWAA chairman, Swise was the vice chair and Kellan was the secretary/treasurer.
For 2022, Swise moved to continue with these same officers, which was approved in a 7-0 vote.
• Representatives were appointed to the OWAA Executive Committee, as well, which Kellan says is authorized to work with staff when negotiating property leases and contracts. The committee also assists in developing the annual financial budget recommendations, and making interim emergency decisions on behalf of the full board.
For this year, OWAA unanimously selected members Mike Munson, Boyat and Dailey as the primary representatives on the committee, and Rob Huebel III as the alternate.
• Associated with the item above, OWAA must also review the “Charge and Limits of Authority” for the Executive Committee, which are to be confirmed or amended each year.
Munson said he thinks this has been working well, and his motion to continue with the current parameters was approved 7-0.
• In response to the pending spaceport development proposals involving OWA, the airport authority established a Michigan Launch Initiative (MLI) workgroup in 2020, which Kellan said was extended in a similar format in 2021. Along with the airport manager and the Oscoda Township superintendent and economic improvement director, those serving on the workgroup this past year were Boyat, as the OWAA chairperson; Ann Richards, as both an OWAA member and the township supervisor; and Munson, as one of the board’s Executive Committee representatives.
A motion to keep these three OWAA members on the MLI workgroup in 2022, with Dailey as the alternate, was approved unanimously.