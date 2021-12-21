TAWAS CITY – Tawas Area High School (TAHS) Assistant Principal Stacey Mochty reported on the activities of the Friends Of Rachel (FOR) club at the regular meeting of the Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Board of Education held on Dec. 13.
TAS Superintendent John Klinger noted that the FOR clubs, which operate at both TAHS and Tawas Area Middle School, are adult-led clubs that engage in student random acts of kindness inspired by the nationwide Rachel’s Challenge movement.
According to the website www.rachelschallenge.org, the vision of Rachel’s Challenge calls for “schools full of hope, free from harassment, violence, and self-harm, where teachers are free to teach and students are inspired to learn.” The organization’s mission statement reads, “Rachel’s Challenge addresses the root causes of school violence, bullying, prejudice, and self-harm through social-emotional learning programs that build connection, hope, and resilience. We improve school culture so that students are able to reach their full potential academically, socially and emotionally.”
Using the theme “The Season of Giving,” Mochty highlighted the FOR club activities, which included the Spanish Club Pink Power Walk to fund necessities for students, two local families presented with meals and gifts by the Student Senate, and four turkeys given anonymously to families for Thanksgiving.
Mochty also cited contributions from the community toward the effort. Holy Family Catholic Church’s Quilters Club created and donated 20 quilts, Iosco PRIDE made a donation to the FOR club, and three Tawas Braves backpacks were donated by the Jostens.
In addition to the holiday activities, Mochty said that the Tawas FOR clubs engage in efforts to meet Rachel’s Challenge throughout the year. Complimentary locker signs and hallway posters, new student tours, birthday cards and postcards, and paper chain monitors and collectors are distributed to encourage the FOR club themes:
• Look for the best in others;
• Dream Big;
• Choose positive influences;
• Speak with kindness; and
• Start your own chain reaction.
Mochty closed her presentation with the promise that there is “much more to come” from the FOR clubs.
At the same meeting, the Board voted unanimously in favor of adopting new and revised Board bylaws and policies after a second reading recommended by the policy committee.
The annual Summer Tax Resolution which allows the District to levy and collect local school taxes was approved by a 7-0 vote.
Also by a 7-0 vote, the Board authorized Klinger to place a project to remove and replace old ceiling tiles in school buildings out for bids. Klinger said that maintenance director Martin Couch estimates the cost of the project at $70,000.
Klinger updated the Board on the potential uses for ESSER II and ESSER III grants for which school districts may apply through the United States Department of Education in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A survey of stakeholder groups and subgroups conducted by his administrative team indicated that funds could be used for:
• Social/Emotional supports and instructional supports for Reading, ELA, and Math;
• Instructional learning materials for learning recovery;
• Additional learning opportunities;
• Indoor air quality improvements; and Services and staff for interventions for students with disabilities.
A slate of coaches submitted by Athletic Director Jonathan Mejeur was unanimously approved by the Board. Jim Gorman will coach varsity baseball, while Derek Hopkins will coach the JV squad. Marcus Doan will coach varsity softball, and Pat Fritz will coach JV softball. The girls’ soccer team will be coached by Paul Aylett. Paul Vainer will lead the golf team. Scott Jorasz will coach boys’ track, assisted by Doug Livingston/Brianna Griffiths will be the head coach for girls’ track, and will be assisted by Aaron Hazen. Jennifer Caldwell will handle seventh-grade track, while Kaelene Horn will head up the eighth-grade squad.
The Board voted unanimously to accept letters of resignation from Educational assistant Carla Carrigan, Assistant JV football coach Pete Scott, and varsity head football coach Aaron Hazen. Hazen will continue to serve as sixth-grade English teacher and assistant girls’ track coach.
Mandy Sigulinsky was hired as secondary English and Spanish teacher, and Ruby Swales was hired as educational assistant at Clara Bolen Elementary.