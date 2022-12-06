EAST TAWAS – East Tawas heralded in the holiday season Saturday with a parade, tree lighting, caroling and visits with Santa.

And large crowds attended the 47th annual event despite below freezing temperatures. Temperatures in East Tawas were 30 degrees at the 6 p.m. start of the parade, with a windchill of 23 degrees, and dipped to 29 degrees at the end of the tree lighting.

