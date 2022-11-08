TAWAS CITY – Iosco County officials believe that Consumers Energy, the area’s local electricity provider, should fund an independent consultant to assess the true economic and environmental impacts the closure of the AuSable River’s five hydroelectrical dams could bring on the region. This is even if grants to do such a study are not made available.

The resolution was adopted unanimously during the Nov. 2 Iosco County Board of Commissioners meeting after discussion. Commissioner Terry Dutcher cast the motion to adopt the resolution, with Commissioner James Miner seconding the motion. It passed with a 5-0 vote.

