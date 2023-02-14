TAWAS CITY – A miscellany of matters were brought before the Tawas City Council at their Feb. 6 meeting, ranging from the approval of a new retirement option for staff (see separate story), to an appointment to the city’s downtown development authority (DDA).
Officials were also advised that on Feb. 3, word was received that the city is now Redevelopment Ready Communities (RRC) certified, through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).
As reported, work began on this goal in 2017, which is when Tawas City Manager Annge Horning said that she attended her first training on the RRC program. The city began completing the various steps necessary to reach this certification and, as the rest of the staff, the planning commission members and the council representatives also got trained, “we really started moving forward with that.”
This was put on pause, though, as the groups began the time-consuming task of updating the city’s zoning ordinance. But shortly after that was finished and the new ordinance was approved last September, they checked off the last few remaining boxes in their goal of obtaining RRC status.
Horning remarked that those from the city are very excited to finally get this done – and for everything that comes with it.
“Thank you. That was a lot of work,” agreed Mayor Pro Tem Jackie Masich, who credited Horning and other staff for staying on this and keeping track of what needed to be done to receive the RRC certification.
According to information on MEDC’s miplace webpage, the RRC is a voluntary, no-cost certification program designed to promote effective redevelopment strategies through a set of best practices. The program measures and then certifies communities which integrate transparency, predictability and efficiency into their daily development practices. RRC certification is a formal recognition that a community has a vision for the future – and the fundamental practices in place to get there.
To be vibrant and competitive, Michigan communities must be ready for development, the information goes on. This involves planning for new investment and reinvestment, identifying assets and opportunities and focusing limited resources. MEDC states that certified RRCs attract and retain businesses, offer superior customer service and have a streamlined development approval process making pertinent information available around-the-clock for anyone to view.
MEDC is set to issue a press release on Tawas City’s recent certification, and additional details will also be shared in an upcoming council meeting, all of which will then be summarized in this publication at a later date.
In separate topics on Feb. 6, a 6-0 decision was made by the council, with Mayor Brian McMurray absent, in favor of appointing Tyler Leslie to serve on the Tawas City DDA.
“He represents a business located in the DDA district, and he meets the qualifications for a board member,” Horning said of Leslie, who will be filling one of two vacancies which currently exist on the authority.
In his application for the role, the graduate of Whittemore-Prescott Area Schools wrote that he attended Central Michigan University, before enrolling in the Police Academy at Kirtland Community College.
He worked as a police officer for 12 years, between Oscoda Township and Ogemaw County, and now owns a Farm Bureau Insurance Agency in Tawas City.
Leslie is currently a member of the Whittemore Speedway, the Iosco County Housing Commission and the Tawas Rotary Club.
He stated that he is interested in getting involved, as he has a business in the city and a young child growing up in the community.
Masich, who added that Leslie is also a member of the Tawas City Fire Department, recommended his appointment and said that she thinks he will be a great addition to the DDA.
In other matters, the council entered into closed session to discuss correspondence from the city’s attorney, in accordance with Section 8 (1)(h) of the Open Meetings Act.
They also adjusted the dates for two of their upcoming meetings, each of which will be held at the usual 7 p.m. start time.
The one initially slated for Monday, May 1, has been moved to Thursday, May 4. This is to accommodate the clerk’s office, which will be preparing for a special election on May 2, and is also due to the fact that the council chambers of city hall will be set up with voting booths for same.
Horning said that because of the Fourth of July, she would also like to move the council meeting of Monday, July 3, to Wednesday, July 5, after the holiday. This is simply to give everybody more time if they have a long weekend planned, so they don’t have to drop everything to come to a meeting that Monday.