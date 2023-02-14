TAWAS CITY – A miscellany of matters were brought before the Tawas City Council at their Feb. 6 meeting, ranging from the approval of a new retirement option for staff (see separate story), to an appointment to the city’s downtown development authority (DDA).

Officials were also advised that on Feb. 3, word was received that the city is now Redevelopment Ready Communities (RRC) certified, through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

