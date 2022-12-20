TAWAS CITY – During their Dec. 7 meeting, the Iosco County Board of Commissioners voted to hire a new medical examiner for Iosco County, among other actions.
According to county documents, Dr. Jaya Sankaran, who works as the county’s medical examiner, is set to have her contract expire on Dec. 31, 2022, and according to Iosco County Controller/Financial Director Jamie Soboleski, does not desire to continue the position.
Soboleski said that the full board of commissioners reviewed the options and recommended that Dr. William Morrone be appointed to the position of Iosco County Medical Examiner at a rate of $22,000 annually, to be paid in monthly installments.
After discussion, the board voted to pay Morrone the rate of $22,000 annually for his medical examiner services.
Other business of the board included:
- Unanimous support by the board to offer a letter of support for Baldwin Township’s request for a Spark Grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which will help fund the Tawas Beach Road Bike Path Safety and Accessibility Improvement Project.
- The board voted unanimously to renew property and liability insurance coverage with MMRMA for a total contribution for coverage of $274,611. The coverage period is from Jan. 1, 2023 to Jan. 1, 2024.
- A unanimous vote to enter into a professional services contract with Peter Preston of Preston Community Services, LLC to run the county equalization department for 2023-25 at an annual fee of $84,696. The fee will be paid in monthly installments of $7,058 for 2023, and will be increased yearly according to the rate multiplier as developed by the State Tax Commission.
- The board unanimously voted to reappoint Commissioner Robert Huebel to the Wurtsmith Airport Authority Board effective Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 2025 as the county’s representative.
- The board approved a request by the Iosco County Humane Society to approve and review a statement of work for concrete repair to the animal shelter by the Unique Epoxy Creation, LLC company for repairs to concrete at the shelter. The work will cost $8,965 and be paid out of the county’s American Rescue Act Plan funding.