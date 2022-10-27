EAST TAWAS – There was an empty seat at the East Tawas City Council on Monday, Oct. 17 at its regularly scheduled meeting.
Councilman Mike Mooney was arraigned Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Iosco County’s 81st District Court on two counts of solicitation of murder. If convicted, Mooney faces felonies punishable up to life imprisonment.
Iosco County Jail personnel confirmed that Mooney is out on bond, which was set at $100,000 or 10% cash surety, meaning $10,000 was paid for his release from jail.
Even though he’s out, he didn’t show up to the meeting to take his post.
City Mayor Bruce Bolen said they’re “following the charter” in regards to whether Mooney still has a seat on the council.
Vacancies in office are covered under section 3.12 of the City Charter.
Among other subsections of the charter, which can be viewed at easttawas.com under the “Code of Ordinances” tab, it says an elected city office shall become vacant if an officer is convicted of a felony, infamous crime, drug-related or sex-related offense or an offense involving a violation of oath of office, but only upon conviction.
Mooney’s term doesn’t expire for another two years.
A city officer must be present to meetings for four consecutive regular meetings, unless excused or is absent from twenty-five percent of regular meetings in a calendar year unless excused.
City Manager Brent Barringer said the way the process works is a council member must request an excused absence from the council, and they must decide. Barringer reports Mooney has not asked for an excuse, so this is his first unexcused absence.
Deputy Clerk Stephanie Loew gave the city an update on the Short Term Rental (STR) Ordinance. The Planning Commission recommended the proposed ordinance to the Council for approval on their meeting on Oct. 10.
The annual fee for the permitted rentals will be $500. Anticipated revenue is $15,000 and this would be used to administer and manage the program.
Loew said they researched the STR’s already existing in the area, and found 25 pre-existing. Those STR’s would have to update their housing requirements to the new STR code, and if they all qualify, would only leave room for an additional 5 annual licenses.
“To me, 30 is more than not enough,” said Bolen. “My concern is if you put a big number out there, it just keeps on going and it gets away from us.”
His argument is the city could always add more, but just not take away that amount.
City council member Joe Kolts concurred, saying, “I would much rather keep it under control with just 30.”
This ordinance aims only to address STR’s in residential areas of the city. They don’t affect waterfront or commercially zoned STR’s.
Council member Blinda Baker was concerned the definition and instruction on the use of Recreational vehicles on the property may open the way for someone to allow non residents to park in these spaces on a technicality.
The new wheeled excavator being purchased by the city is a CAT M316D. Final negotiations are being completed with tentative delivery in November.
The board approved Wade Snyder to the Planning Commission to complete the term vacated by Commissioner Scott.
Fire Chief Bill Deckett updated the city on more information with dealing with electric vehicles (EV) and their capacity to cause fire. He and the rest of the department are training, attending webinars and conferring with other departments on the dangers and procedures of dealing with EV’s.
He said as more electric cars come in the community, their presence will skew the costs of the fire department. EV’s take a long time to put out when they catch on fire and burn hot while releasing toxic chemicals.
Fire departments could just let them burn out, but that might ruin the road with hot temperatures. If they do fight the fire, they would have to transport a huge amount of water and keep the fire suppressed for hours on end.
“They sell $3,000 ziploc bags now where you zip up the car and leave it over a few days,” he said.
As the technology improves, so does safety, but not without its surprises.
Deckett reported as electric cars were flooded from hurricane Ian in Florida, some of them caught fire after drying out. The metal housing the batteries corroded and exposed the lithium ion polymer to the air.
“Did you ever have issues with any charging stations?” asked council member Kolts.
Deckett reported charging stations were the second leading cause of EV fires.