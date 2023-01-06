TAWAS CITY – The death of a key witness in an alleged 2022 murder for hire criminal investigation and upcoming court case could lead to potential complications in court proceedings.
On Oct. 5, East Tawas City Councilman and businessman Michael Alan Mooney, 65, was arraigned on two felony counts of alleged solicitation of murder — charges that could lead to a sentence of life imprisonment — after a joint investigation by the Michigan State Police (MSP) and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
That investigation, and subsequent charges, allege that Mooney solicited a Georgia man to murder two Oscoda residents, a mother and son, for the sum of $100,000.
According to court documents from the MSP, the incidents that led to the arrest of Mooney allegedly occurred between February and June 2021 when Mooney allegedly solicited Daniel Michael Blackhawk, the half-brother of Donald Clark Jr., whose mother is Elaine Clark, to kill the aforementioned mother and son pair, for $400,000 total. According to documents, $100,000 was the fee for the murders and the remaining $300,000 was a supposed dowry coming to Blackhawk after the passing of his father, Donald Clark Sr.
But according to the MSP, it was just confirmed that Blackhawk died recently in Georgia. Foul play is not suspected, however, according to a report from ABC News 12.
According to Mooney’s East Lansing Attorney Mike Nichols, Arenac County prosecutor Curt Broughton — who was brought in as a special prosecutor to oversee the case — allegedly made an agreement that Blackhawk’s testimony would only be accepted during the preliminary examination via video conferencing. All subsequent testimony from Blackhawk, he said, would have to be in person, as per an agreement with Broughton. As far as it affects the criminal case, Nichols said he could not say.
“Ultimately, we don’t know, we did make an agreement that is on the record and I would certainly expect the prosecutor to honor that without the ‘in-person live appearance’ by Blackhawk, that his testimony doesn’t come into evidence,” he said. “And without Blackhawk’s the testimony I don’t know how they make their case.”
Nichols said that the agreement between the defense and prosecution was confirmed during the preliminary examination that occurred earlier in 2022.
“I would hope that [Broughton] is not thinking about walking away from it,” Nichols said. “It was the probable cause conference — the very first court appearance — that Broughton asked permission to have Blackhawk’s preliminary examination testimony via Zoom.”
Nichols said that agreement was ratified. Because of the holiday week, Broughton could not be reached for comment on the case, although he did do interviews prior with other media outlets on the developments.
According to reporting from ABC 12 News, Broughton said he is ordering preliminary exam transcripts and will make a decision on proceeding with the criminal case against Mooney after a review.
Nichols said the news is bittersweet on a number of fronts.
“First, [Blackhawk’s family] lost a loved one and a friend at Christmas,” Nichols said. “But also, Mike Mooney really wanted to clear his name, and we kind of feel like people are going to look at it and say ‘The guy died and you get out of this on a technicality.’ But it is what it is.”
Mooney’s next court appearance will be in Iosco County’s 23rd Circuit Court before Judge Christopher Martin, who has been appointed to sit on the case. If the trial were to proceed, that would occur on March 21.
Blackhawk’s testimony, however, is not the only potential evidence against Mooney, who is allegedly recorded soliciting Blackhawk to commit the murders.
Troopers say, Mooney was in charge of the estate of the late Donald Clark, Sr. Donald Clark, Sr. was the wife of Elaine Clark and the father of both Donald Clark, Jr. and Blackhawk. Clark Jr. and Blackhawk were half brothers. Records state that Blackhawk had reached out to Elaine Clark to discuss the dowry of $300,000 that was allegedly set aside by his later father, but Elaine Clark directed Blackhawk to Mooney, troopers said, as Mooney controlled the late man’s estate.
Troopers alleged that when Blackhawk reached out to Mooney for the money, Mooney told Blackhawk there was supposed to be the aforementioned sum set aside for him, but the estate was being contested by Elaine and Donald Clark, Jr., and he could not help Blackhawk obtain the money.
“Mooney told Blackhawk that if he would kill Elaine and Donald Clark, Jr., he would make sure he got the $300,000 he was entitled to, as well as an additional $100,000,” as stated in the court documents.
After contacting Mooney a second time, and again being allegedly solicited to murder, Blackhawk contacted police and filed a report. As a result, MSP troopers MSP trooper worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to set up a phone trap (recorded conversation) between Mooney and Blackhawk, and law enforcement officials said the recordings allegedly captured several incriminating statements from Mooney with him confirming his murder for hire offer to Blackhawk, but with Mooney trying to distance himself from “providing any direct language which would implicate him in the plot.”
Troopers said he directed Blackhawk to go online to look through Oscoda Township tax records to find Elaine Clark’s address, and that Donald Clark, Jr. may or may not live with her.
During the recorded conversations, Blackhawk allegedly said he wanted to make sure that after the funeral for Elaine and Donald Clark, Jr., he would be paid the $300,000, as well as the extra $100,000. Troopers said Mooney told him, “When they pass away, it all goes to me and I know what [Donald Clark, Sr.] wanted and I’ll take care of it.” He added that they should not have contact with one another and until things get done he would not be able to help Blackhawk.
Troopers said after the phone traps Mooney was interviewed by law enforcement. Mooney allegedly denied ever knowing Blackhawk, but then later allegedly admitted that he had heard of him, but never talked to him, eventually telling troopers that he had spoken to him before and that Blackhawk was “crazy.”
The investigating MSP detective said that Mooney asked if they believed that he, Mooney, had done something wrong. Troopers said they did believe Mooney had done something wrong, to which he allegedly said “Why, did [Blackhawk] kill someone or something?” Troopers said they had never mentioned the reason for their questioning of Mooney or what Blackhawk had alleged to troopers.
Law enforcement also added that Mooney stood to gain tremendous wealth in the events of the deaths of Elaine Clark and Donald Clark, Jr., being in charge of the estate and that civil court documents reflected that.
According to troopers, Donald Clark, Jr., died at the age of 64 during the inception of the investigation, on July 20, 21. His obituary notice appeared in this newspaper.
After Mooney’s arrest, bond was set at $100,000 or 10% cash surety, meaning $10,000 was paid for his release from jail.
Iosco County jail staff confirmed that he had posted bond soon after his arraignment. Under his bond restrictions, Mooney must wear an electronic monitoring tether, but may travel “to and from work/home, medical appointments and attorney’s office” which is located in East Lansing.