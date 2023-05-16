TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating one of its newest members, The Community Hub, with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, May 24.
It will take place at 10 a.m. in the venue, which is located at 402 Lake St. (US-23) in Tawas City, within the Liberty Building.
As reported, the Tawas City Planning Commission recently approved a commercial use permit request from Laurie Hunter to open The Community Hub in the city’s Community Business Zoning District.
Describing her objective in a letter attached to the permit application, Hunter stated that the Hub is a nonprofit cooperative business with the mission of connecting communities through food.
“We intend to open a natural food store, offering bulk, fresh and locally sourced items as well as Michigan roasted coffee in Tawas City,” she wrote. “This retail food business is our primary activity, but we also offer a variety of workshops and classes to enhance our community’s health and well being such as: gardening, cheesemaking, and canning.”
Hunter explained that The Community Hub aims to encourage local entrepreneurs, as well, by offering training and support, and also seeks to support the growth of local businesses.
As a community-owned cooperative, she continued, all profits from the business are returned to the community by way of programming and available food.
The Hub also runs a local pet food pantry, to help families feed their pets during difficult times.