SMOKE ON THE WATER – A cloud of gray is cast over Tawas Bay as smoke from the Canadian wildfires in Quebec and Ontario billows into Iosco County on Tuesday afternoon, June 27. Iosco and northern lower Michigan were under an Air Quality Alert from Monday afternoon, June 26 until midnight Friday, June 30. The smoke and air quality canceled Tuesday Night Live street dance in downtown East Tawas on June 27.

 Photo by John Morris

TAWAS CITY – Tawas City Councilman Dave Lesinski has shared concerns related to the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes) in the community, which he says he has witnessed traveling too fast – and on too many occasions.

He initially advised other city officials of this during the June 5 council meeting, and the topic was discussed again when they met on June 19.

