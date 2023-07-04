TAWAS CITY – Tawas City Councilman Dave Lesinski has shared concerns related to the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes) in the community, which he says he has witnessed traveling too fast – and on too many occasions.
He initially advised other city officials of this during the June 5 council meeting, and the topic was discussed again when they met on June 19.
Tawas City Manager Annge Horning also said that she would bring this item to State Representative Mike Hoadley, with whom she had already arranged a meeting to go over some other subjects.
Originally planned for June 23, “My meeting with Representative Hoadley has been rescheduled to this Friday,” Horning has since pointed out, in her background memo for the upcoming council meeting.
(As a reminder, due to Independence Day and those who may have made plans for a long weekend, it was agreed that rather than on Monday, the first council meeting of July will be held at 7 p.m. this Wednesday, July 5).
When Lesinski initially broached the e-bike matter, he said that he sees a lot of them going up and down the sidewalk; “not on the pathway, but on the other side.”
He contends that the bikes are going too fast, and worries about what may happen if one is passing by as somebody tries to pull out of the various businesses and other properties along US-23.
Tawas City Police Department (TCPD) Chief Matthew Klosowski-Lorenz, who was also in attendance, said that such an accident occurred recently near city hall.
“I had a discussion with the prosecutor about it, and there’s nothing we can do,” he noted, explaining that there is no legislation to prevent e-bikes from being on the sidewalk.
That may be true but, for those operating the bikes, ignorance is not an excuse, Lesinski remarked.
He told of witnessing a near-accident where a man on an e-bike was going past a business without looking. An elderly woman was pulling out at the same time but, luckily, she was paying attention. “And the guy never even saw it.”
Lesinski guessed that some of the cyclists are traveling in the area of 25 miles per hour on the sidewalk. “So my thing is, what can we do?” he wondered, also asking whether the TCPD can issue a ticket if they observe this.
There’s nothing to write a ticket for, though, Klosowski-Lorenz answered. He reiterated that he spoke with the county prosecuting attorney, as a result of the crash which occurred adjacent to Tawas City Hall on US-23. “I felt the bicyclist was at fault. She admitted to doing over 20 miles an hour on a bicycle.”
Klosowski-Lorenz said that the incident was similar to the one described by Lesinski. As a woman in her vehicle was leaving the Post Office by city hall, she looked to the left, looked to the right and was ready to pull forward.
However, the chief continued, “here comes this bike – in my eyes, way too fast for anybody to see,” which then hit the vehicle.
He said that he wanted to issue the bicyclist a ticket, but was told that such enforcement was not allowed, as legislation does not prevent an e-bike from being on the sidewalk – or going 20 miles per hour on same.
Lesinski referred to this as utter ignorance, as well as a hazard. “Somebody is going to get killed.”
“It’s a nationwide problem right now, with e-bikes,” Klosowski-Lorenz concurred, citing speed as the primary factor.
He’s not sure whether some sort of ordinance could be put in place to combat this, but he said that they can perhaps reach out to the city attorney to ask about any potential options.
Lesinski stressed that he was not criticizing the prosecutor in any way, who has simply explained the legislation side of things, but he maintains that there has to be something which can be done.
And every situation is going to be a little bit different, Klosowski-Lorenz said. “In my situation, I felt the bicyclist was at fault but, being that it was new, I checked with the prosecutor just to run it by him.”
Councilman Ed Nagy commented that the city could propose legislation pertaining to this topic.
“We have a problem,” he added, saying that he thinks Lesinski and Klosowski-Lorenz have each pointed this out.
And, if there’s a pressing need, “then we start to design something,” Nagy said, of proposing new legislation. “That’s the process.”
Mayor Brian McMurray said that this is obviously not a concern specific to Tawas City, alone. It’s a bigger issue, and it’s going to cause issues down the road.
“I understand what you’re saying, but we’re talking about a problem that is identified in our city,” Nagy replied.
McMurray said that he is of the same mind and that he also agreed with Lesinski, adding that it is clearly an issue.
According to Lesinski, what many people don’t know, however, is that it’s going to be the vehicle driver’s fault no matter what. “A pedestrian, a bike, a motorcycle; always the car’s fault. And so you open up total liability.
“And again, I’m not blaming the local prosecutor,” he said. “He can only do what he can do.”
“And if we stop them because we feel it’s egregious, then we’re violating somebody’s rights because we have no reason to stop them,” Klosowski-Lorenz said of the police officers.
McMurray said it would be interesting to see what other communities have done regarding this issue, if they’ve even been able to.
Lesinski opined that it would help immensely to bar e-bikes from the sidewalks. “I’m not saying the pathway; I’m just saying the sidewalks.”
This is where the problem is, he continued. And although there may still be driveways on the other side, he mentioned that along the stretch of sidewalk he was referencing, there are numerous blind spots.
Klosowski-Lorenz said it should be kept in mind that there is a business in the city which rents e-bikes and, if the riders are prevented from being on the sidewalk, they would be forced into the roadway.
“But a bicycle is allowed legally on the road, as long as they’re following the rules of the road,” Lesinski said.
“They’re not following any rules now,” he asserted, claiming that the bikes are flying up and down the sidewalks and that somebody is going to get hurt.
Horning offered to ask the city attorney if he thinks that there’s anything they can do. “But I have reached out to our State Representative, Mike Hoadley, and requested a meeting with him to discuss the state’s involvement in our hotels being used for long-term living. And I can add that to the list of things to discuss with him, as well.”
Councilwoman Jackie Masich also suggested putting something out on the listserv for other communities, to see if anybody has tried to wrangle this and what successes they may have had.
McMurray said that he will be joining Horning for the session with Hoadley, as well. He told the council that if there are any other topics they would like brought to the representative, to pass them on to Horning, who is coordinating that meeting.
When the council gathered on June 19, Lesinski asked Horning if she’d had a chance to look into the e-bike issue.
She said that she did and – at the time – that the meeting with Hoadley would be that Friday.
Horning shared that one of the questions she would be asking, is whether there is any potential legislation coming up on this.
In the meantime, she reached out to Alabaster Township Supervisor Stephanie Wentworth to see if there have been any issues on the bike path in that community, as well as if the township has any regulations in place.
Wentworth replied to the e-mail but, given that it came to Horning just before that night’s meeting, she hadn’t yet had a chance to read the response.
Horning said that Klosowski-Lorenz also put questions out on the police chief’s listserv. He received one response, from Mackinac Island, which the city manager noted is a bit of a different situation.
(Save for fire trucks and other emergency units, there are no motorized vehicles on the island).
“In fact, those e-bikes are the closest they have to a motorized vehicle,” Horning told the council. “And they did try to regulate them, and they were actually challenged in court and lost because it interfered with the Americans with Disabilities Act.”
She noted that several links were also included in the response, with different newspaper articles. Therefore, it’s at least something that Tawas City can learn from, prior to making any decisions.
“So, still doing research,” she said, of where things stood at that point.
“Okay, thank you,” Lesinski expressed.
With the Mackinac Island scenario, Nagy agreed that much can still be learned from what’s not supported, and so the same mistakes aren’t made. “And I think we should pursue trying to get something written, that helps the problem before it gets worse. So I think that we’re on the right track.”
He added that both the League of Michigan Bicyclists and the Michigan Municipal League are sources which can help the council on this.
In other business on June 19, officials approved two separate agreements. One is a memorandum of agreement (MOA) wherein Tawas City contracts with Baldwin Township for the latter to provide zoning services, in the form of reviewing residential applications for the city.
Horning advised that the current MOA expires on Aug. 9. The Baldwin Township Board of Trustees has already taken action to extend the agreement for one year, so she was requesting that the council do the same, and authorize McMurray to sign it.
She gave a reminder that the two municipalities signed an agreement last year, for Baldwin Township Zoning Administrator Michael Timreck to review the residential applications received by the city.
“And he does the approval. It’s just one less thing that I have to do,” said Horning, who is also the Tawas City zoning administrator. “So I still do all the commercial ones; he does residential.
“And it’s worked out very well for us,” she went on. “It’s a good partnership between the two.”
Horning said that the communities entered into a one-year agreement to start out and, after she contacted the township supervisor to ask if they would be willing to renew it for another year, the board voted to do so.
“And they’ve not changed the rate at all. It will still be the same rate that it was before, at $30 an hour, rounded to the nearest quarter-hour, with a minimum of a half-hour,” she shared. “And that falls in line with our zoning fees, too, so we just recuperate those costs from the applications.”
“And you’ve had no problems?” Lesinski asked, which Horning confirmed.
She added that Timreck makes sure that the two are on the same page with the application reviews, and that Horning is in agreement with him before things are sent out to anybody.
But yes, she affirmed, it’s been a very good arrangement.
Nagy’s motion to approve the MOA with Baldwin Township was supported by Masich and passed in a 6-0 vote. Councilman Chuck Klenow was not in attendance, and officials had previously agreed to excuse him from that night’s meeting due to prior obligations.
In separate action, the fire service agreements with both Alabaster and Tawas townships were to expire at the end of that month. So the council also cast a 6-0 vote in favor of renewing these agreements for another five-year term, which will run through June 30, 2028.
Horning stated that the only changes are the dates and the names of the officials signing the documents, and that these have already been approved by each of the townships’ respective boards.
As has been reported, for Tawas City’s fire department providing protection services in the neighboring communities, the townships are to pay the city based on a formula which takes into account population, at 25%; taxable value, 50%; and usage, 25%.