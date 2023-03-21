TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County Board of Commissioners (ICBOC) voted to pass Resolution 2023-040 to write a letter of support for a grant proposal written by Plainfield Township for expansion of the downtown park.

Plainfield Township is applying for a Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant to add outdoor pickleball courts to the park. The action took place at the ICBOC regular meeting on March 15. Motion by Charles Finley, support from Rob Huebel, passed unanimously. Commissioner Terry Dutcher did not attend the meeting.

Tags