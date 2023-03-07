TAWAS CITY – Sixteen days after three Michigan State University (MSU) students were killed and five more were critically wounded in a mass shooting, the Iosco County Board of Commissioners determined it was a priority to write a resolution instructing state legislators to vote against any legislation that infringes on firearm rights.

During the Committee of the Whole meeting, following the board meeting, Commissioner Brian Loeffler introduced a resolution that had been passed by the Lapeer County Board of Commissioners dated Feb. 23, 2023, and sent to state legislators.

Trending Food Videos

Tags