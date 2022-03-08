OSCODA — Arctic grayling may make a comeback in Michigan, and the AuSable river is seen as a possible watershed for reintroduction by the Michigan Arctic Grayling Initiative (MAGI).
Don’t expect grayling in the river any time soon though, as the project is in its infancy.
It’s a small initiative started by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in partnership with the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians in 2017 and only has started up the hatchery process in 2019, bringing 10,000 eggs from Fairbanks Alaska into the Oden State Fish Hatchery located at Oden, Mich.
Lake Michigan Basin Coordinator Jay Wesley says they’re still in the experimentation stage, finding out best practices to get a high enough brood stock for distribution and what waters the fish could best survive.
Currently, they are looking at 20 different watersheds. They’re picking ones that generate the most support and public interest, AuSable residents and organizations among them.
“We’re two to three years out before stocking any arctic grayling,” said Wesley.
He said they still need to do assessments on all the watersheds in question to see if they’re even viable options. Some river systems are being assessed, but the AuSable has yet to be looked over by specialists.
“We really need habitat for all life stages,” he said. “Not only spawning habitat, but then fry, juvenile and adult habitat.”
At a young age, predation is a big factor.
“The Juveniles like to be in smaller, cold systems without a lot of competition. Once they get bigger, they search out bigger water. And when they get bigger, they can compete more with bigger fish like brown trout.”
In a nutshell, researchers with MAGI are looking for bodies of water that have both cold, small waterways with low levels of competition.
Wesley said grayling don’t do very well in areas with brown trout. Brown trout aren’t a native species to Michigan, introduced from Europe over a century ago and are known as especially aggressive predators of juvenile grayling.
“They don’t do well where there’s brown trout, but they do pretty well when they’re around brook trout.”
Brook trout and grayling have co-evolved over millennia and generally “stay out of each others way.”
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, there are brown trout in the AuSable.
Another thing that’s a plus for grayling is gravelly-bottomed riverbeds. In fact, one of the things that contributed to their decline were logging activities, which introduced sediment and scraped out river bottoms as logs floated through habitat during the 19th century.
Still, the waterways need a diverse range of habitat, as juveniles stick to dense vegetation to avoid predators.
“That’s why we’re looking for pretty diverse habitat types and connectivity so they can get up into areas to spawn and then the juveniles can find habitat they need and the adults can find the habitat they need.”
Since the AuSable is dammed, Wesley said they would be looking at the upper stretches. Dams can be a good and bad thing, as they section off waterways, but they also keep out competition down stream.
“You want an open system, but the dams actually keep some of the competition out, so it’s hard to say. We’re going to be learning as we go. We want to at least find tributaries that mainly have brook trout or are cold and maybe don’t have competing trout species at all.”
Since graying don’t need big waters like Lake Huron, big open waters aren’t a disqualifier. They just need access to plenty of good, cold headwaters.
“We might be able to accomplish this in the upper AuSable and the Grayling area,” he said.
Habitat viability isn’t the only factor determining where MAGI looks to grayling reintroduction.
According to Wesley, another driver behind where Grayling re-habitation will take place is community support. Organizations, letters and donations are what the MAGI look at for reintroduction.
“We did not get the community support for the AuSable until last year, so we’re still developing plans to evaluate the AuSable River system. It will probably take us a year to identify habitats in that system,” he said.
“We want angler support as well as the community. We just don’t want to identify an area that people do not want us to do this. There’s actually areas that prefer their brown trout fishing and they don’t want us to put grayling there in fear that the brown trout management may decline.”
Wesley said the best way to get support for reintroducing grayling in their area is to write, call and donate to the MAGI on their website, migrayling.org, or calling the DNR and voicing their support.
Wesley said good people to contact are Todd Grischke, assistant chief, Fisheries Division at the DNR, and Division Chief of Fisheries Jim Dexter.
Another avenue is to attend your local city council and request they draft and submit a letter of support for MAGI.
MAGI has over 40 partners who fund and provide research to the organization, many private. Donations from members of the public go toward the Michigan Arctic Grayling Reintroduction fund.