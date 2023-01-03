HALE – This Saturday, Jan. 7, the Hale Antique, Vintage and Classic Snowmobile Show and Swap will celebrate its 17th year.
It is being hosted at American Legion Post 422, located just off of M-65 at 429 W. Main St. in downtown Hale.
The show is open to the public, of all ages, and is free to attend by both exhibitors and spectators.
Registration will take place between 8-10 a.m., after which the sleds will remain on display for the duration of the event.
Coordinator Dale Bortle said that the weather can play a part in the outcome, but that approximately 100 snowmobiles, give or take, make their way to the occasion each year.
He adds that there will be some unique entries on site at the 2022 event, for which registrants can showcase antique sleds, from 1942-1968; vintage snowmobiles, made between 1969-1980; and classic machines, dated from 1981-1999.
There will be more than a dozen different judged trophy classes – such as best rear engine, best race sled, oldest sled and show favorite – for which the owners will have a chance to take home awards from 17 categories.
Trophies will be presented to the winning exhibitors at 3 p.m., and following this is when the participants typically begin packing up and heading out. However, there will still be plenty of entertainment on hand ahead of time, including the Kitty Kat obstacle course race for the younger attendees.
Slated to begin at 1 p.m., this is geared toward children age 9 and under, who will be provided with a sled and accessories to use during the event. Trophies will then be handed out at 2 p.m. to the Kitty Kat participants, with Bortle adding that this isn’t a serious competition, but simply a way for the youngsters to have some added fun at the show.
It should be noted, however, that the obstacle course will go on weather permitting. The same can be said for those who wish to take advantage of the American Legion’s 15 acres of property that will be available, for guests to ride along on their snowmobiles.
Organizers are keeping their fingers crossed that there will be enough snow to do so, but Bortle gave a heads up that weather predictions are showing temperatures around 50 degrees.
Either way, the sled displays, alone, are well worth a venture to the venue. Additionally, a free swap meet area will be available for those who want to trade everything from small snowmobile parts, to entire machines.
A 50/50 raffle will also take place, and the Legion will open its doors for visitors to warm up if needed, use the restrooms or grab a drink from the bar which will be open during the show.
For a nominal charge, breakfast and lunch meals will be served by members of the American Legion and its auxiliary, as well.
This year’s Hale Antique, Vintage and Classic Snowmobile Show and Swap is again being sponsored by Wilson & Sons Septic Cleaning and Wilson Trucking & Excavating.
Bortle, who noted that the fun event is good for the area and brings a lot of people to the local community, can be reached for more information at either 810-836-2509 or 810-836-0995.