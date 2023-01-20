PUBLIC PROPERTY

PUBLIC PROPERTY – Tawas City Council members recently voted to approve a license agreement with Consumers Energy (CE) which, at a cost of $25 per year, would allow the city to use a portion of CE-owned land on and around Oak Street as public property. As can be seen in the map above that was shared during the council meeting, is what CE is willing to give the city a license to utilize. The company will maintain control of the two fenced-in areas and the associated access driveways – one of which, for example, is shown near the lower right of this image, along Cedar Street. The heavy line across the center of the map differentiates which portion of the land is in Tawas City, and which is in neighboring Baldwin Township.

 Courtesy photo

TAWAS CITY – Along with discussing recent correspondences from the Michigan Department of Treasury, Tawas City Council members also took action regarding short-term rental fees and a license agreement with Consumers Energy (CE), when they met earlier this month.

As for the Treasury-related topics, both the city and the Tawas Police Authority (TPA) received a Request for Improvement of Deficiencies – Corrective Action Plan letter from the department.

Tags

Trending Food Videos