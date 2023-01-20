TAWAS CITY – Along with discussing recent correspondences from the Michigan Department of Treasury, Tawas City Council members also took action regarding short-term rental fees and a license agreement with Consumers Energy (CE), when they met earlier this month.
As for the Treasury-related topics, both the city and the Tawas Police Authority (TPA) received a Request for Improvement of Deficiencies – Corrective Action Plan letter from the department.
Each dated Dec. 14, 2022, City Manager Annge Horning said that the letters were received after the 2021-2022 fiscal year (FY) audits were submitted to the state, and were generated because expenditures exceeded revenues in the last three years and reserve funds were needed to balance the budgets.
In both cases, the Michigan Department of Treasury asked that an explanation for this trend be provided, and that a detailed Corrective Action Plan to resolve the matter be submitted to them within 30 days.
Each of the responses were sent before the deadline, and when it comes to the one involving the municipality, Tawas City Clerk/Treasurer Michelle Westcott wrote that the expenditures exceeding revenues for the last three years was the result of the city using surplus funds in the 2019-2020 FY to fund an assessment report, engineering and design for renovations for the pier in Tawas City Shoreline Park.
The city continued to use surplus funds in the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 FYs for the necessary improvements to the $4.8 million pier project, Westcott explained.
The city also started a new police department in the 2020-2021 FY and a new dive/water rescue team the following FY, she noted. So surplus funds were used to purchase some of the necessary start-up equipment for these departments.
In the response regarding the TPA, Westcott wrote that the trend was a result of the TPA using surplus funds in FY 2019-2020 to offset the increase in expenditures while not increasing the contributions from the partner municipalities. The TPA continued to use surplus funds in the 2020-2021 FY to further reduce the contributions from the partner cities, those being East Tawas and Tawas City, as the TPA was dissolving.
The municipalities completed the dissolution of the TPA in December 2021, and used the surplus funds to make a large contribution to the pension liability in FY 2021-2022, which increased the unfunded pension liability to a 66.2% funding level.
In other words, “We received those because the last three fiscal years, both the [TPA] and the City of Tawas City used reserve funds, or our fund balance, to balance the budget and they wanted an explanation of why we did that,” Horning told the council of the letters.
With the TPA, it was because they were winding down operations, she continued. And for the city, it related to the pier project, which she pointed out was mentioned several times during the recent audit presentation – as summarized in last week’s edition of this publication.
“And we planned for it to happen that way; that a big portion of our reserve would go toward the necessary improvements at the pier,” she explained.
Aside from voting to accept the correspondence, no further action was required of the council.
In other business, Horning gave a reminder that the city’s updated zoning ordinance – which went into effect at the end of September 2022 – includes regulations for short-term rentals that require annual registrations, and the council approved a $300 annual fee for the registrations.
“Assuming most property owners would carry this cost over to their rental rates, many already have bookings through a big portion of 2023 and it’s too late for them to increase the rental rates at this point and recover our fee,” she stated.
As a result, she asked the council to consider waiving the fee for 2023. City staff will work with all the property owners they are aware of who have short-term rentals and get them all approved with a single public hearing, as this is a special use, at the Tawas City Planning Commission meeting in March.
Horning said that combining the applications into a single public hearing and waiving the $300 fee for 2023 will put the costs for the first year at about $30 per property, and will help ensure that all the properties are in compliance with the zoning ordinance.
She noted that doing everything in one public hearing will drastically reduce the expense for the owners since, “If they don’t do it together, it’s going to be closer to $150 per parcel.”
Based on the city’s records, staff believe that there are 11 short-term rentals in Tawas City which are allowed in all zoning districts, with the exception of the Industrial District and the High Density Residential District (the Tawas River RV Park).
With the council’s blessing, Horning said she would like to waive the $300 fee, just for the current year.
Mayor Pro Tem Jackie Masich made a motion to this effect, which included asking staff to send a letter to the involved property owners, to try to get them to do their zoning requests at the same time.
The motion was supported by Councilman Mike Russo and, prior to a vote, Councilman Ed Nagy commented that the topic of short-term rentals is not going to go away. “It’s going to come up again; we know that.”
He said he would support the motion, but as far as fees, budgets, numbers and the like go, “I’m concerned about it in the future. It will come up again, so I think I would probably want the owners to be aware that this is a benefit that the city – if it passes – is giving them.”
Mayor Brian McMurray said that for clarification, the short-term rentals are already included in the approved zoning ordinance. The topic at that night’s meeting, was simply a question of waiving the initial fee.
“In order to give them more notice,” Masich elaborated.
When it came time for roll call, the motion passed 6-0.
In separate matters on Jan. 3, officials followed up on an item which was also noted during one of their meetings last month.
In her background memo for the Dec. 19, 2022 meeting, Horning wrote that as they’ve discussed in prior years, the roadway at the dead end of Oak Street is on CE’s property. The municipality has been working with the company to secure an easement agreement so that Tawas City’s Department of Public Works (DPW) can maintain the roadway, i.e. grading and plowing, and drainage in that area.
“I just received the executed and recorded document last week,” she stated at the time, adding that the DPW employees have removed the private property signs along the edge of roadway.
CE has agreed to provide the city with a $25 annual fee pocket park license for this property, so the public can have access to the Tawas River from Oak Street, Horning went on.
So when officials gathered on Jan. 3, they were provided with a copy of a license agreement to consider, for the city’s use of CE’s property located at the dead end of Oak Street.
“The license fee is $25 annually and this property would be opened to the public,” Horning stated. “DPW Director Gus Oliver and I have reviewed the agreement and have no concerns.”
She also displayed a map of the CE substation behind Walmart, near Cedar Street. She said it was learned that the former city manager had actually ordered a survey of that area. It was completed after he left, right around the time that Horning was then brought on as city manager.
When showing the map, she said that the Oak Street roadway is located on CE property, but the property line is just adjacent to this. So they met with CE upon finding this out, and the company asked the city to not maintain/do anything with the road. This is because CE had a license agreement with the people at the end of the road, for some drainage and other things they had going on there.
Although snow removal was still performed for the residents who lived at the dead end, Horning said that the road has not been graded in quite some time and it’s in rough shape. So staff had a conversation with CE, and began the process of formulating an agreement so the city would have the rights to that roadway, to maintain it for a roadway.
And in all the work that CE started doing, they discovered that they already had an agreement on file from the 1970s, but it was never registered. The register of deeds was then contacted, which accepted the document, and it is now recorded and in full effect.
With that, CE asked if the city would be interested in an agreement for $25 a year which – except for the fenced-in land and associated access driveways that CE will maintain control of – will allow the municipality to use the area as public property.
Russo remarked that he doesn’t have any issue with approving the license agreement for this and, in fact, he thinks it’s a good idea.
However, he said his only concern is that if this does happen and it’s made known that the property is a public access, this has to be clearly explained to the homeowners in that area.
“Yes,” concurred Horning, who said she believes that CE has already had conversations with these individuals, because the aforementioned agreement that the company had with the residents was terminated at some point last year. “So I know they’ve already been in contact with them regarding all of this. But yes, I agree Mike, we will certainly reach out if this happens.”
Russo’s motion to approve the CE license agreement as presented, was supported by Councilman Dave Lesinski and passed 6-0.