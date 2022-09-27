TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County animal shelter has decided it’s time for the dogs to get out and run.
Fencing donated from Kalitta Air is getting removed from their parking lots and moved to the animal shelter to fence in the dog run. Jeff Hansen of Kalitta air has spearheaded the collection and donation.
“Now the dogs are going to release some energy and have a higher quality of life here,” he said. “A dog in the shelter, that’s not quality of life. They need a family. When you adopt a dog, it’s for the life of the animal. It tears your heart out to see them in those cages.”
Hansen serves on the Iosco County Humane Society’s board and is heavily involved in the project. He said he wants to help out with the animal shelter because he loved his dog Taffy. Taffy was a golden retriever Hansen owned and had to put to sleep due to old age.
“She was a very good dog,” he said. “As part of the grieving process, I guess I decided to come down here and I walked the dogs. I noticed back here, it’s not a very big area to walk in.”
Hansen noticed his employer was in the process of removing fencing and he had the idea to use that material to fence in some space behind the shelter.
“There’s a lot of fencing on the base they’re taking down,” he said.
They started work Friday, Sept. 16 clearing the land behind the animal shelter. In the morning, you couldn’t see all the way through the woods, but the clearing let in sunlight and opened the area up.
C&K Land Services gave the shelter a “really good price,” said Hansen. They came in with a mulcher mounted on a skid steer. The mulchers whirring blades cleared debris out of the area in a rectangular lot.
On Sept. 24, volunteers helped take down fencing from Flight Street on Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport and load them up on a trailer to haul to the shelter. They’re going to come for the poles later.
Hansen said he’s not exactly sure how he’s going to get the poles out of the ground since they’re all reinforced with concrete, but at over $20 a pole at Home Depot and 140 poles required, he’ll find a way.
Fence construction is going to take some time. Hansen hopes to set up fencing in early-mid winter and finish by early spring.
The dog run will have partitions to give different dogs with different requirements separate running spaces.
“You don’t want to put bigger dogs in with smaller dogs,” he said.
There will be a skinny section 10-12 feet wide of fencing directly connecting to the shelter. Dogs will be able to come and go without anyone requiring a leash.
There is also potential to open the dog run to the public, making it a dog park for everyone to enjoy, but that issue brings up new questions. The shelter will tackle that question as it comes, but they’re not sure if that’s a viable option yet.
For people who want to donate, Hansen said it’s better to donate to the shelter.
Michelle Weeks, director of the Iosco County Humane Society, said she can’t express how happy she is.
“We’ve been here for six years and been trying to get something for the dogs. We are super excited. This is going to change up life for the dogs here.”
Hansen said he is not the only person working on the project. He has been able to find volunteers for any job so far, but he would like more help. For those interested in helping, they can call the shelter at 989-362-3170.