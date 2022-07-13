TAWAS CITY — Work is underway on a complete parking lot replacement project at the Iosco County Courthouse building in Tawas City, nearly two years after the Iosco County Board of Commissioners accepted bids for the more than $266,000 project.
Iosco County Clerk Nancy Huebel said local contractor Bolen Asphalt Paving, whose bid of $266,240 was accepted by the county on March 4, 2020, is completing the project now and honored their original bid from that year.
Currently the parking area on the Iosco County Jail and Sheriff Department side of the complex has been completed, and contractors are working on removing asphalt from the courthouse/annex side of the parking area.
Additionally, the City of Tawas City has paid $7,922 to pave Court Street, the small street that is between the North East corner of the parking lot and First Street, as part of the project.
Huebel said that right now as the project is being conducted, the public can park across US-23 at the Tawas City Shoreline Park’s parking area and use the courthouse’s US-23 entrance.
Typically this entrance has been closed to the public, with courthouse officials setting up a dedicated entrance in the back of the building. She said that will resume after the construction project is done, but could not give a clear timeline of when it will be as Court Street still needs to be paved.
Huebel said that the parking lot repair was much needed, as the area has been in extreme disrepair for decades. The project, however, had to be put off in 2020 due to budget constraints at the time. Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act was used to pay for the project, and is among just one of the many county infrastructure projects that are being worked on with the funding source.
According to Huebel, there are going to be improvements in drainage to the parking surface, as water was previously draining against the building, which was causing damage. She said the many layers of potholes, which were repaired over and over again, will not be an issue as the surface is completely being replaced.
Another improvement is the relocation of a utility pole that was in the parking lot and took up a parking space, and also created a hazard for vehicles, Huebel said.
During its July 6 meeting, commissioners approved a bid from Horizon Seal Coating of West Branch to restripe the parking lot at a cost of $3,175. According to the bid, the lot will have 141 parking spaces and nine handicap parking spaces.