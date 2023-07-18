EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Summerfest wrapped its 16th annual run over the weekend.
While rain was forecasted for the weekend, the droplets managed to stay away, for the most part, from the festival’s 2023 rendition.
“With the exception of the Street Dance being rained out, Mother Nature blessed most of the events with clouds and sunshine, making for a fun-filled weekend,” said Jerry Malone, Summerfest organizer. “On Friday all the laughter at the bouncy houses, tossing of bags at cornhole and music on the beach was a great kickoff to Tawas Bay Summerfest weekend.”
He said Saturday’s 5k race had spectators on the route in East Tawas coming out to cheer them on and smiles from the entrants (see separate story).
“The Car Cruise had 161 vehicles snaking their way through the Tawas area with the route lined from start to finish with ooohs and ahhhs,” he said of Saturday evening’s event.
Malone said Sunday had 182 “beautiful cars filling the downtown streets” during the annual car show with a very large spectator crowd checking them out and choosing their favorite during the day. For a list of car show winners, see next week’s edition.
The Iosco County Airport Fly-in also had a great turnout this weekend, he said (see separate story).
“Everyone I talked to throughout the weekend echoed the same phrase, ‘We Love Tawas,’” Malone said.
The 17th Annual Tawas Bay Summerfest Weekend will be held July 12-14, 2024.