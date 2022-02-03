WHITTEMORE — Vintage snowmobiles are a rare sight. Snowmobiles in general don’t get out much, since winter only lasts for three months, and there are even more days without any snow. On top of that, most older snowmobiles don’t have the bells and whistles found on newer models.
Still, there is a diehard population of vintage snowmobile owners who like to get together in Whittemore and race together on a flat patch of ice behind the chamber of commerce.
Whittemore has a speedway for any time of year.
The second vintage snowmobile races kicked off there on Saturday, Jan. 22. Residents of Iosco County with vintage snowmobiles paid $25 per snowmobile to enter into over 20 different categories.
More than 140 snowmobiles raced.
On the sidelines, spectators watched racers lean out the side of their rigs, countering the centrifugal force pulling their sleds away from the inside of the turn.
Most rigs were custom jobs, as vehicles are want to break down and parts need replacing over time. Some, however, kept their parts stock over the years and raced in their respective category,
Due to the variety of categories, some races involved only one racer. All they had to do was finish the required laps and place first; easy trophy.
Overseeing the races was Race Director Jeff Webster. He was the main officiator and kept an eagle eye on the track proceedings.
He said he is involved in the races to see what shows up on the track.
“We just love the sport,” he said. “We like seeing the old sleds run.”
Webster said his favorite category is the kitty-kat, which is the youth category. He likes seeing younger generations getting involved with snowmobiling.
Rick Ferns and Carol Long are volunteers who help behind the scenes. They say the new track this year is 10-wide over the previous 8-wide track from 2 years ago.
It takes at least a month to build up enough ice on the track before it’s durable enough for the races. They have to put down ice because if they didn’t the snowmobiles would rip up the snow and everything would get muddy.
There is another race scheduled this upcoming Feb. 5.
The chamber of Commerce is located at 405 E Sherman, Whittemore MI. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Races begin 11:30 a.m.