TAWAS CITY – Among other business on July 5, the Tawas City Council took follow-up action on item they have discussed at several prior meetings.
They also adopted a resolution supporting the Iosco County millage proposals that will be on the Aug. 2 ballot, and encouraging residents to do the same. (See separate story for more details).
It was back in March when officials began discussing the municipal civil infractions ordinance and they were given a draft version, prepared by the city attorney, for their review.
As reported, Tawas City Manager Annge Horning said that a civil infractions ordinance was in place previously but, for some reason, it was repealed several years ago. By not having this, it has made the enforcement of several of the city’s ordinances a bit more difficult.
“We would like to adopt a new ordinance that will be used by our police department for enforcement of the City’s ordinances,” she stated at the time.
She added that since they have their own police force now, and in talking with the chief and the city attorney, they felt it was necessary to bring back the ordinance.
So following this, in April, the council conducted a first reading of Ordinance No. 325, Municipal Civil Infractions.
A public hearing was then held in May to receive any comments on the proposed ordinance, and no remarks were shared. It was also at this point when the council voted 7-0 to adopt the ordinance.
They went on to give unanimous approval, as well, of a resolution to establish a municipal ordinance violations bureau, which is required by Ordinance No. 325.
Most recently, at their July 5 meeting, Horning explained that one of the requirements of the new ordinance is to set up the regulations for the bureau and appoint the qualified city employees to administer the bureau.
She provided a draft of the proposed regulations, which were all taken directly from the approved ordinance, with the exception of the appointment of the employees.
Horning said that pretty much all of the rules and regulations are spelled out in the ordinance, besides who the bureau will consist of. Given that their responsibility is only to accept payments for tickets or citations that are issued, she recommended appointing the administrative staff at Tawas City Hall to administer the bureau, since they are the ones who take in money on behalf of the city.
She reiterated that the bureau can only accept payments and that they don’t hear appeals or things along those lines. “If somebody says, ‘I didn’t do this; I’m not guilty,’ they can’t do anything with that. That would have to go to the courts.”
She said that the administrative staff which take payments are the city clerk/treasurer, deputy clerk/treasurer and utility billing clerk, as well as herself and the assessor, on occasion.
Councilman Mike Russo’s motion to approve the regulations for the municipal ordinance violations bureau passed in a 7-0 vote.
The document reads that the bureau is established to accept admissions of responsibility for municipal civil infractions in response to municipal civil infraction notices issued and served by authorized city officials, and to collect and retain civil fines and costs as prescribed by these codified ordinances or any other ordinance.
Ordinance No. 325 shows the civil fines which shall apply to an admission of responsibility for such infractions, unless a different fine is specified in connection with a particular ordinance provision. The fine for a first offense, within a three-year period, is $50. Fines for second, third and fourth or subsequent offenses within a three-year period, are $150, $250 and $300, respectively.
In other business, the council unanimously agreed to appoint local high school student Elizabeth Handy to the Tawas City Planning Commission’s youth position, through her senior year.
Her application to the Empowering Youth with Engagement Strategies (EYES) program was given to the Duane Walters family – which provides the scholarship for the EYES participant – and the planning commission chair for their review. They then made the recommendation for the council to appoint Handy to the role, which will begin with September planning commission meeting.
In separate matters, officials cast a 7-0 vote to accept the 2021 annual actuarial valuation report from the Municipal Employees’ Retirement System of Michigan (MERS), as it relates to the Tawas Police Authority (TPA).
The TPA expenses are split 50/50 among East Tawas and Tawas City. Although the TPA has been dissolved and each municipality now has their own police department, they are still responsible for the TPA’s unfunded pension liability through MERS.
Horning explained that upon dissolution of the TPA in December 2021, the bank accounts were closed and the remaining balance was put towards the unfunded liability. Because of this large payment, the funding level increased from 53 percent to 64 percent.
“Since we are above a 60 percent funding level, we will not have to complete a corrective action plan with the Michigan Department of Treasury unless our funding level drops below 60 percent, which could happen with low interest rates and changes in the assumptions that MERS uses,” she stated.
She also noted that beginning on July 1, 2023, Tawas City’s required contribution to MERS will decrease from $27,924 a year to $22,908 a year.
Other topics the council addressed are listed as follows:
- With regret, they accepted the resignation of Denise Willis from the zoning board of appeals (ZBA). She stated that it was a bittersweet decision but, after calling Tawas City their home for 16 years, she and her husband have relocated to Lakeport. Willis added that she enjoyed and appreciated the opportunity to serve as a ZBA member. Horning said that the vacancy will be posted and any applications will be brought to the council in the future. Those interested in serving can find the application online, at tawascity.org, or by stopping into Tawas City Hall at 550 W. Lake St. (US-23).
- Horning shared that John Henry Excavating has completed the rehabilitation of the First Street bridge, and that the company did a fantastic job. As reported in February, the council awarded a $289,685 bid to John Henry Excavating for the project. The bridge was intended to last 25-50 years when it was originally constructed, and had reached the 50-year mark as this work got underway.
- Horning, as well as Russo, Mayor Pro Tem Brian McMurray and council members Chuck Klenow and Jackie Masich, all gave remarks about the success of the 2022 Independence Day events and fireworks in the community. They credited those who helped organize the display, along with everyone who contributed before, during and after the busy weekend, such as the city’s department of public works crew. Klenow added that he’s heard a lot of positive feedback about this year’s activities. Masich and McMurray commented on all of the people who were in town and also enjoying the city parks, and what they bring to the area.
- In another recent meeting, officials adopted a resolution to change the Consumers Energy street lighting contract, so that lights may be installed at the intersections of Jefferson and North River streets, Fifth Street and Tenth Avenue and Fifth Street and Eleventh Avenue. “There currently are no lights at these intersections and the total cost for installation of the new lights is $300,” Horning stated.
- Horning also advised recently that the shoreline restorations at both Gateway Park and the Town Square area of Shoreline Park are complete. “We’re very pleased with the work done by Schaaf and Associates Construction, Inc. and Russo Engineering.” As reported in December, officials awarded a $310,837 bid to Schaaf & Associates to restore the areas impacted by record-high lake levels and storm events, and to also help reduce future erosion at these sites along Lake Huron.