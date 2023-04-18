EAST TAWAS – Officials with USG will be hosting an open house today (Wednesday) to share plans for the company’s next quarry in Alabaster Township.
The community meeting will be held in the East Tawas Community Center, located at 760 Newman St., from 6-8 p.m. It will provide the public with an opportunity to see the company’s plans for the 580-acre parcel USG purchased from the state of Michigan in 2018.
“Five years ago, we told the community that we started here and we’re staying here,” said Alabaster Plant Manager Jon Blazic. “Today, we’re proud to unveil what we’ve been working on for the past three years through a joint effort with a team of engineers, advisors, and State of Michigan regulators. This development marks the start of our next 120 years in Iosco County.”
The Avery Quarry is named for Sewell Avery, who was born in Saginaw and got his professional start at the Alabaster plant. He was working there when USG was formed in 1902, as 30 gypsum and plaster companies around the nation brought their quarries and manufacturing facilities together. Avery rose to become company president from 1905 to 1936.
“USG has been in business for 120 years, and we are proud of our history as a company,” Blazic said. “Honoring Sewell Avery with this new company chapter in Iosco County reminds us all where we started as we look to the coming decades.”
The quarry will be opened in a series of phases and USG plans to break ground on the first phase this year. Phase one will be a 70-acre quarry, producing an expected 500,000 tons of gypsum each year. In total, the Avery Quarry will entail 360 acres.
During the open house this evening, April 19, Blazic will deliver a presentation to walk area residents through the company’s history, its current challenges and some key details about the new operation.
Opening the quarry requires mitigating for area wetlands that will be disturbed. To meet permit requirements, USG has purchased 200 acres in Sherman Township to create a new wetlands complex.
“There are still a lot of questions, particularly about how we will transport what we’re producing,” Blazic said. “Our current method is trucks, but our future plans could involve a rail line and possibly even going back to boats on the Great Lakes.
“Our focus right now is getting the first phase of the quarry running, which we’ve been working on for the past three years,” he went on. “The community can trust that we’ll continue to be involved, engaged and sharing our news as we progress.”