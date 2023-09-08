EAST TAWAS – Now in its 16th year, the 3 Disciplines Sunrise Side Triathlons will be held Saturday in East Tawas.
The athletes will compete in one of seven distance events: Olympic, Sprint and Super Sprint triathlons, a Sprint duathlon, an Olympic and a Sprint Aquabike, and a Sprint Kaya-Tri, according to Kenny Krell, owner of the sponsoring Burton-based 3 Disciplines Racing.
The event begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at East Tawas Harbor Park along the Tawas Bay shoreline. That’s when the Olympic athletes will enter Tawas Bay for a 1,500-kilometer swim. They will be followed by the Sprint distance athletes at 8:30 for a 500-meter swim and at 8:50 by Super Sprint distance athletes for a 200-meter swim.
Sprint Duathlon athletes start with a 2.5k run, 20k on a bike and finish with a 5k run. Olympic Aquabike athletes will swim 1,500 meters followed by 40 kilometers on a bike and Sprint Aquabike athletes swim 500 meters and bike to 20 kilometers.Sprint Kaya-Tri athletes begin in the water with two-miles in a kayak or standup paddleboard (SUP), 20k on a bike and a 5k run.
That’s if Mother Natural intends to cooperate this year. Winds and waves sometimes lead to potentially dangerous rip currents in Tawas Bay and the planned triathlon two years ago became a duathlon for the athletes who registered for the event due to the water conditions. The 2021 event marked the second time in the 15 years that the swim portion of the triathlons have been cancelled due to unsafe conditions on Tawas Bay.
The swims will be in the shallow water area of Tawas Bay parallel to the beach at the East Tawas City Park. The athletes will each start at the same point and will eventually head toward the East Tawas State Dock.
After the swim, Olympic triathlon distance athletes will then bike 40 kilometers and finish with a 10-k run, while Sprint triathlon distance athletes will bike 20 kilometers before ending with a 5-k run. Super Sprint triathlon distance athletes will bike 10 kilometers and finish with a one mile run.
“This is one of our favorite courses we have, if not the best one,” Krell said of the bike course through the Huron National Forest. “If you count 20 cars past the 2-mile mark on the course it will be very rare.
“This is smooth sailing the entire route, nothing rough out there. Pine tree-lined course just about the entire way.”
The transition area between the swim and bike legs as well as between the bike and run portions of the triathlons is in the parking lot along Westover and Main streets.
The running course is through the residential streets of East Tawas.
Last year, Matt Alvin, 51, of South Branch, finished first overall in the Olympic distance in 2:21:13 and Amber Rogers, 34, of Midland, was the top female finisher in 2:49:59 and was sixth overall. Matthew Romeo, 38, of Hope, was second overall in 2:33:51 and Brad Abel, 46, of Clarkston, was third in 2:38:00. For the women, Meaghan Pappas, 29, of Saint Charles, Mo. was second in 2:54:46 and Madison Waldie, 24, of Portage, was third in 3:07:35.