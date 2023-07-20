BALDWIN TOWNSHIP – The Iosco County Airport hosted its annual airport fly-in event this past Sunday, July 16. The event welcomed members of the public to enjoy the sunrise, while eating breakfast and seeing airplanes.
The morning began with weather conditions that were far from ideal and after the first plane had landed that morning, Airport Manager Jay Samuels remarked that it might very well be the only one to show up. Samuels had recently secured the assistance of FlightCare to send a crew up for Sunday’s fly-in breakfast barring an emergency call out or weather issues; unfortunately they had to revoke that support before the event took place due to low visibility conditions.
Samuels explained that Instrument Flight Rules regulations regarding visibility would likely prevent many planes from attending the fly-in. However; as the weather began to improve the airport saw it’s fair share of travelers, both from the local community and from the sky.
Last year’s event saw 510 meals served and 51 aircraft in participation, a record for the event says Samuels. Despite the weather this year, the event saw encouraging support and attendance from the community as 445 meals of pancakes, eggs and sausage were served out of one of the airport’s hangars; likewise, the weather saw slow but steady improvement throughout the morning and 17 aircraft found their way to the Iosco County Airport.