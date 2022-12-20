WEST BRANCH – Charles Floyd Finley, vice chair of the Iosco County Board of Commissioners (BoC), will appear for sentencing at the Ogemaw County Courthouse in West Branch on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

According to staff from the prosecuting attorney’s office, as well as Ogemaw County’s 82nd District Court, the South Branch resident pleaded guilty on Nov. 29 to “law enforcement ID – unlawful display.”

