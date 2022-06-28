EAST TAWAS – Two men almost lost their lives in a near-drowning at Tawas Point State Park in East Tawas but, as recently reported, they were both on their way to a full recovery due to the quick response of several good samaritans.
As noted in the June 8 edition of this publication, other beachgoers pulled Oryan Solaka, 24, New Baltimore, and his cousin Adeeson Solaka, 18, Sterling Heights, from Lake Huron and performed lifesaving measures on them, before they were transported to the hospital by Iosco County EMS.
As initially reported, Dean Stitt, 29, Louisville, Ky.; his father-in-law Glen Hubbard, 51, St. Helen; and Stitt’s brother-in-law, Corey Hubbard, 30, St. Helen, all played a part in getting the two unresponsive men out of the water and performing CPR. One man had been recovered on the surface of the water and the other had been submerged and was pulled from the bottom. Also assisting throughout the ordeal, was Corey’s mother, Theresa Hubbard.
“The two guys are alive because of Dean,” Corey said at the time. Michigan State Police (MSP) Sgt. Frank Siemienski confirmed that Stitt, as well as Corey, were the key players in the successful rescue.
Since then, this publication was informed that Whitney Smith, 31, Weidman, also assisted. “When I heard the commotion, I was with my kids on the sandbar,” she recalled of the May 30 incident. “I saw someone out in the middle of the hole struggling to keep himself up and get the one guy to shore.”
Smith said that she dove in and helped pull the man out of the lake. “When I first saw him bob up out of the water, I knew he was not good; he was completely blue and lifeless.”
According to Smith, once the man was out of the water, she checked for a pulse — and didn’t find one — while another woman started compressions. Smith, a certified therapeutic recreation specialist, then got the man’s airway open, after which he came to.
“We got him into recovery and he eventually started to come around. By the time EMS got there we had both men in recovery,” she stated. “It happened so fast and it was so intense. It honestly took me a little while to process it all.”
As reported, MSP Spl./Lt. Kimberly Vetter, Public Information Officer for the Third District Headquarters, confirmed that Oryan and Adeeson were unconscious, not breathing and needed CPR. Further, one of them was essentially dead and had no pulse.
The area of the beach they were in is known to have some steep drop-offs and the two cousins, which Vetter said were not strong swimmers, were initially in water which was only about up to their thighs. But it was over their heads in no time, and there was an immediate struggle.
When Siemienski was contacted for a follow-up on those who rendered aid, he advised that Smith did help pull one of the men in when he was about 10-15 feet from shore, and assisted with CPR.
Siemienski added that Jordan Nowicki, a 22-year-old male from Birch Run, also performed CPR.
Smith said she was grateful for Stitt, Corey and Glen — all of whom, as reported, are military veterans — and what they did that day. She added that she’s proud she wasn’t just a bystander, and that her efforts helped save someone. “Not only were those veterans heroes but the civilians who put themselves at risk to save those men are heroes as well.”