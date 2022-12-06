TAWAS CITY – No matter where one lives in Iosco County, an opportunity to support local children this season will be available nearby, as three different Toys for Tots fundraisers are scheduled this Friday, Dec. 9.

Area police and firefighters will be taking part in the “Stuff a Blue Goose/Fill a Fire Truck” events, including the Michigan State Police who are looking to pack their patrol cars – given the nickname of “Blue Goose” – with presents for less fortunate youth. Firefighters will have some of their rigs on site, as well, to help collect donations for children in need in the community.

