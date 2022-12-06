TAWAS CITY – No matter where one lives in Iosco County, an opportunity to support local children this season will be available nearby, as three different Toys for Tots fundraisers are scheduled this Friday, Dec. 9.
Area police and firefighters will be taking part in the “Stuff a Blue Goose/Fill a Fire Truck” events, including the Michigan State Police who are looking to pack their patrol cars – given the nickname of “Blue Goose” – with presents for less fortunate youth. Firefighters will have some of their rigs on site, as well, to help collect donations for children in need in the community.
Iosco County Toys for Tots Coordinator Tracy Danek says that all three of the drives will go on from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Contributions can be dropped off during these times at either Neiman’s Family Market, located at 220 W. Lake St. (US-23) in Tawas City; Roger’s Family Foods of Oscoda, at 5112 N. US-23; or Roger’s Family Foods of Hale, located downtown at 3195 M-65.
Each of the establishments will also be offering an extra incentive to donors, and anyone who gives a gift will have their named entered into a drawing for a chance at winning a gift card to the businesses.
Monetary donations are also welcome and appreciated. For those looking to donate a toy, though, it should be noted that the items must be new and unwrapped.
While presents for all ages will be graciously accepted, Danek shares that the nonprofit is in desperate need of donations for the older children in the area.
As reported, this was also the case during last year’s local Toys for Tots drives. An emphasis was put on teens, since this was the age group which had the greatest need for items at that time.
Danek has provided some donation ideas to help give this age bracket a boost in 2022, which includes wallets, fishing poles, tool sets, blankets, makeup, nail polish, purses, arts and crafts supplies, picture frames, bath sets for boys and girls (Axe, Dove, Old Spice), electric razors/shaving kits, ear buds, headphones, hair dryers, flatirons, perfume/cologne sets, vanity mirrors, makeup brushes and hair trimmers.
Operated under the authority of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots Foundation, every single contribution to the Iosco County branch of the program remains local, benefitting children and teens in the community.