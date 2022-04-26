TAWAS CITY — A jury in Iosco County’s 23rd Circuit Court last week returned with verdicts of guilty on all counts in a 2020 sexual assault of a child, according to Iosco County Prosecuting Attorney James Bacarella.
Austin Wade Smith, 23, Middleburg, Fla., was convicted of all nine counts of criminal sexual conduct (CSC), which included five counts of 3rd-degree CSC against a child and four counts of 4th-degree CSC against a child.
The trial occurred in the 23rd Circuit Court before the Honorable David C. Riffel.
Smith, as well as two others involved in unrelated cases, were extradited back to northern Michigan in September 2021 as part of a multi-agency effort to apprehend the alleged sex offenders.
According to testimony at Smith’s trial, a trooper investigator from the Michigan State Police (MSP) received a complaint regarding a child being sexually assaulted multiple times by the defendant, while he was visiting Michigan from Florida.
The investigator from the MSP utilized the services of the Northern Michigan Child Advocacy Center (NMCAC) to assist in the investigation.
The child victim testified that while the defendant visited Michigan, he began to engage in grooming behavior over the course of several days. The defendant then forced the child into a darkened and secluded area outdoors and sexually assaulted her multiple times.
The trooper investigator obtained, through the child’s mother, several conversations using the application Snapchat, between the defendant and the child in which the defendant used very graphic sexual language when talking to the child. The Snapchat conversations included admissions from the defendant that he sexually assaulted the child.
The defendant was a subject of a joint operation between the MSP, Florida Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals’ Office to apprehend and extradite him from Florida to Michigan.
“The defendant’s predatory conduct is especially concerning, as he was able to groom and then sexually assault this child over a very short period of time,” Bacarella stated.
He added that he was thankful for the efforts of the Michigan State Police for their investigation, the NMCAC for their assistance in the investigation and the Florida Highway Patrol and U.S. Marshalls’ Service for assisting in apprehending the defendant and bringing him to justice.
Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on June 20, where he could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for the aforementioned charges.
Others who are facing CSC charges in the extradition effort, though the cases are not related, are:
- James Boyd Riley, 37, Whittemore, MI – Nine counts of CSC 1st-degree.
- Robert Leroy Ogle, 66, Beverly Hills, Fla. – Five counts of CSC 2nd-degree (relationship), two counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes and three counts of indecent exposure.
The MSP points out that the aforementioned two subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Their alleged crimes occurred in Iosco County and the cost of the extradition was funded by the county prosecuting attorney’s office.
“I am proud that I was able to partner with the Michigan State Police to devise and execute a plan to bring these defendants back to Michigan to answer for their alleged crimes,” Bacarella said in September. “The total cost to extradite was $2,160.80 for all three. If we had not coordinated with Florida Highway Patrol and U.S. Marshal’s service to arrest all three within a matter of hours and extradite them at the same time and followed normal procedure it would have cost the county about $6,000 to bring them all back.”