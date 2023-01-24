PLAINFIELD Twp. – Michigan State Police (MSP) West Branch Post troopers are investigating a fatal traffic crash which occurred in Plainfield Township this past weekend. It took place on Vaughn Road, near Davison Road, at about noon on Saturday.
Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a northbound, 2003 GMC Yukon lost control while passing another northbound vehicle, then crashed into the woods striking several trees. The driver, Hale resident Rachel P. Simrau, 26, did not survive her injuries.