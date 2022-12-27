LANSING — The first person to be convicted as a result of the ongoing Boy Scouts of America (BSA) investigation has been sentenced to years in prison, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

Mark Chapman, 51, of New York was sentenced according to his plea agreement before Judge Kathryn Viviano in Macomb County Circuit Court. He will serve two sentences of 12-20 years and 10-15 years, concurrently in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

