PLAINFIELD TWP. – Michigan State Police (MSP) West Branch Post troopers are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred approximately 1:50 p.m. Dec. 1, in Iosco County.
Preliminary investigation indicates a southbound 1993 Jeep, driven by 76-year-old Robert Podsadlo of Alpena, crossed the centerline and struck a northbound 2018 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 55-year-old male of Caro on M-65 near Rollway Road.
Robert Podsadlo sustained fatal injuries in the crash. The driver of the Toyota was transported to local hospital for medical treatment for serious injuries. He was later transferred to a hospital in Saginaw.
Investigation indicates speed may have been a factor in the crash. This incident remains under investigation. Troopers were assisted on scene by Iosco County Animal Control, Plainfield Township Fire Department, Iosco County EMS, and the Oscoda Township Police Department.
