EAST TAWAS – Police Chief Frank Anthony introduced Officer Cody Kennedy-Brock at the East Tawas City Council meeting on Dec. 19, Kennedy-Brock’s first day.
Kennedy-Brock graduated from the Delta Police Academy on Friday, Dec. 16 after completing 17 weeks of full-time training. Kennedy-Brock said he was glad to be done with training and to be on the job. He was visiting local business owners on Monday with Officer Dakota Grise. Anthony said there are a lot of details with bringing a new officer on board but that it was going well.