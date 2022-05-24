TAWAS CITY – Following a three-day trial, with the jury deliberating until 8 p.m. on May 19, they returned with verdicts of guilty on 13 counts of 1st-degree Criminal Sexual Conduct (CSC) against a child. Convicted was Brandon Howard Mauk, 35, East Tawas, whose trial occurred in Iosco County’s 23rd Circuit Court, before the Honorable David C. Riffel.
Mauk’s crimes against the child began in 2019 and continued until June 2021. He will be sentenced on Monday, July 11.
Iosco County Prosecutor James Bacarella says that the defendant faces up to life in prison for each of the 13 counts, with a mandatory minimum of 25 years.
According to testimony at the trial, an East Tawas Police Department (ETPD) officer received a complaint regarding a child being sexually assaulted multiple times by the defendant, over the course of years, in the City of East Tawas and Baldwin Township.
Given that this was a multi-jurisdictional case, Bacarella says that it was handed over to the Michigan State Police (MSP). It was investigated by an MSP trooper investigator who utilized the services of the Northern Michigan Children’s Assessment Center (NMCAC) to assist in the process, as well as the services of the MSP Crime Lab, using the resources of the lab’s biology and computer crimes units.
According to Bacarella, the child victim testified that around the child’s ninth birthday, the defendant – a family member – began the sexual assaults. The victim further testified that for the next two and a half years, the assaults would occur two to three times per week.
Bacarella states that the trooper investigator obtained DNA and computer evidence linking Mauk to the crimes.
“Upon discovering there was a warrant for his arrest, the defendant fled the area in a kayak, in what appears to be a plan he had developed over the course of years,” Bacarella continued.
Mauk was able to evade capture for 11 days, until he texted a family member on what is commonly known as a burner phone. The investigator was able to use cell phone and GPS data to locate the defendant.
As reported in the July 14, 2021 edition of this publication, Mauk was found by the Huron Undercover Narcotics Team (HUNT), a multi-jurisdictional drug task force which operates in the counties of Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency and Presque Isle.
Bacarella says that Mauk was located in an area of deserted lakeshore in northern Alpena County, where he had kayaked from Tawas Point in East Tawas.
Mauk was also previously convicted of sexually assaulting a child in Huron County. The victim from his original sexual assault case testified that the acts began when the child was 8 years old and continued until age 12.
The Iosco County Prosecutor was able to get the defendant to admit the sexual assaults against this other victim over the course of the years.
“The defendant is a serial pedophile and the children of this county were made safer today,” Bacarella stated after Mauk’s trial. “It is scary, because the defendant’s conduct was escalating. He used a dating app to meet women, some are young mothers and he could have gained access to dozens of children.”
Bacarella expressed his thanks to the MSP for their investigation, the ETPD for starting the investigation, the NMCAC for their assistance in the investigation and the MSP crime laboratory and computer crimes unit. “I would also like to thank the members of HUNT narcotics unit for assisting in apprehending the defendant and bringing him to justice.”
Bacarella remarked that the jury did a great job, as well, and that they were attentive and took a lot of notes. He stated that they clearly understood the case and took their role seriously. “Our criminal justice system does not work without them.”
As previously reported, numerous agencies played a role in Mauk’s July 8, 2021 arrest.
He was initially charged with 20 felony counts of 1st-degree CSC, which was as a second habitual offender due to his 2017 CSC conviction in Huron County.
A news release from HUNT reads that on June 25, 2021, a trooper from the MSP West Branch Post was contacted by an ETPD officer, regarding a CSC investigation involving a child.
In addition to the sexual assaults, it was also learned that Mauk allegedly threatened to kill the victim if the child told anyone about the incidents.
HUNT reported that the Iosco County Prosecutor issued a multiple-count warrant for Mauk’s arrest on June 28, 2021. Over the following days, attempts were made to effect the arrest of the suspect.
Numerous search warrants were generated, and the MSP Technical Services Unit (3rd District) was contacted to find Mauk via technical means. Using maps and advanced surveillance techniques, he was located in the Alpena area, apparently on foot and making himself scarce.
HUNT was enlisted to track Mauk down and, on July 8 of last year, intelligence indicated that he was on a beach in a desolate area near Alpena. HUNT requested the assistance of the Alpena County Sheriff’s Office’s Unmanned Ariel Surveillance, as well as the MSP Alpena Post Canine Team.
Mauk was located hiding in a tent, and was arrested by HUNT members. He had been making his way north along the shoreline, using a kayak to evade detection.
Upon his arrest, he was lodged in the Iosco County Jail in Tawas City and held without bond.