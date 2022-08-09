TAWAS CITY – Following the deaths of two people during a traffic crash in AuSable Township last year, Walter William Willett, 83, Fairgrove, has been bound over to Iosco County Circuit Court.
Charged with two felony counts of moving violation-causing death in a work or school bus zone, he is accused of failing to yield in a work zone, resulting in the deaths of Shawn Michael Kelley, 47, Hubbard Lake, and Jennifer Arocha, 39, Mikado.
Willett was lodged in the Iosco County Jail in Tawas City on June 7, posted bond and was arraigned on June 29. A probable cause conference was held on July 19 and his next court date has been set for 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, where he will appear for a pretrial. If convicted as charged, he could be sentenced to 15 years in prison and/or costs of $7,500.
As previously reported, the Oscoda Township Police Department (OTPD) was dispatched on Nov. 5, 2021, to a multiple-vehicle collision and fire in a construction zone on US-23.
The statement in support of complaint for warrant document, obtained from the courthouse, reads that the crash occurred at about 8:28 a.m., approximately one mile south of Johnson Road in AuSable Township.
The construction involves an ongoing sewer project, for which the highway transitions to one-lane, one-way traffic. According to the OTPD, the transition is made by flag personnel with stop signs at the north and south ends of the lane closure. At the time of the crash, signage warning of the road work began roughly .4 of a mile south of the project.
Police state that Timothy Allen Westcott, the driver of a GMC Savana van, was northbound on US-23 when he stopped for the lane closure which was signaled by construction flag person, Kelley.
Arocha, in a GMC Envoy, was also traveling north on US-23. She approached and slowed, almost to a complete stop, a few car lengths behind Westcott.
Willett, operating a Freightliner tractor trailer, was heading north on the same road. According to police, he rear-ended Arocha’s Envoy with no apparent braking or slowing prior to impact.
Westcott, Arocha and Willett were the sole occupants in each of their respective vehicles.
The OTPD says that the semi-truck pushed Arocha’s vehicle forward, crashing into Westcott’s van. The van was also pushed forward, to the right, and spun 180 degrees off the roadway. The truck and the Envoy went to the left side of the road, striking Kelley, who became trapped under the Envoy.
When arriving on scene, police say that they observed a tractor trailer stopped in the roadway, angled across the highway, with the Envoy sideways in front of it. The front of the semi-truck was burning, the Envoy was completely engulfed in fire, the van had extensive rear-end damage and there was a large crash debris field to the south.
According to the OTPD, Willett — who advised that he makes deliveries from Saginaw, to a company in Oscoda several times a week — initially said that he didn’t know what happened.
Willett allegedly then stated that he was traveling north and the crash suddenly occurred.
He said that he didn’t see the cars at first, but when he did, he thought they were all moving. He also allegedly noted that he hit the brakes, but not very hard.
Court records read that the driver who was behind Willett knew he was approaching the construction zone, could see the yellow light and he took his foot off the gas. According to the witness, the semi-truck didn’t slow down. He added that he heard the boom of the crash, saw the fire begin and observed the truck starting to turn left. The witness allegedly saw the brake lights for just a flash, before the truck started to turn.
Another witness, who was in the second vehicle behind Willett, told police that he approached the construction zone and saw “all the plastic fly into the air.” He observed smoke and flames coming from the semi-truck as it was still going north. The semi started to turn to the left, and then burst into flames when it stopped.
This witness allegedly said that he didn’t remember seeing brake lights from the truck.
According to the statement in support, Westcott informed the OTPD that he was the first person stopped by the flagman. He heard tires screeching and the sound of the crash behind him, and was thrown forward.
Westcott was transported by ambulance to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City, where he was treated for neck pain and released later that day.
Although his neck pain subsided, he told authorities that he developed persistent low back and hip pain, for which he has been undergoing physical therapy.
A resident who lives near the scene provided surveillance footage from his home security system, which captured the crash.
The OTPD states that the footage shows a school bus driving on US-23, which slows but continues north. The next vehicle, Westcott’s, passes northbound, slows and stops on the road. Arocha then passes, and also slows. Her Envoy is almost to a complete stop, several car lengths behind the van, when the semi rear-ends her and the Envoy is pushed into the van.
The OTPD says that Willett, who was driving a vehicle owned by a transport company, failed to comply with Kelley’s directions to stop and failed to maintain an assured clear distance ahead of crashing into Arocha’s vehicle.
The autopsies which were conducted determined that Kelley and Arocha each died from multiple blunt force injuries.
As reported shortly after the crash last November, OTPD Detective Sergeant Erik McNichol said that Willett was taken to the hospital, for both an evaluation and a blood draw. Subsequent information indicated that neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be contributing factors.
Witnesses described an “explosion” when the collision occurred and McNichol, who was the first officer on scene, reported that the semi and Envoy were heavily involved in fire upon his arrival.
Assistance was provided at the crash site by those from Iosco County EMS, Michigan State Police (MSP) and the East Tawas, Oscoda Township and Tawas City fire departments. With several miles of US-23 being closed for a good portion of the day during the investigation and clean-up, McNichol said that there were other area law enforcement agencies who weren’t at the scene, but who assisted with traffic control.
As noted in a follow-up story from this publication in December 2021, the investigation was still open. McNichol stated that the OTPD was awaiting crash reconstruction reports at that time, as well as pathologist reports related to the autopsies of the victims.
Personnel from the MSP Third District Headquarters performed the traffic crash reconstruction, said OTPD Sergeant Curtis Hall. He explained that these reports precisely document the scene, the condition and damage to artifacts on scene and the condition and damage to the vehicles involved.
“This documentation is done with advanced measuring techniques and equipment, and advanced photography techniques and equipment,” he stated. Calculations can often be made based on the measurements, enabling investigators to make demonstrable determinations about the circumstances of the crash.
As the investigation was ongoing late last year, Hall said that delays in the receipt of autopsy reports are typically due to a delay in the toxicology report. The latter is a separate document, attached to the autopsy report, and the toxicology screening is done by a separate laboratory. Michigan law requires that a sample of the deceased driver’s blood be tested.
Upon receipt of these and the reconstruction documents later on, the OTPD sent their entire report to the Iosco County Prosecuting Attorney for review, as well as to determine whether any criminal charges would be brought against anyone involved in the crash.