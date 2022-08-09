TAWAS CITY – Following the deaths of two people during a traffic crash in AuSable Township last year, Walter William Willett, 83, Fairgrove, has been bound over to Iosco County Circuit Court.

Charged with two felony counts of moving violation-causing death in a work or school bus zone, he is accused of failing to yield in a work zone, resulting in the deaths of Shawn Michael Kelley, 47, Hubbard Lake, and Jennifer Arocha, 39, Mikado.

