LANSING — The former Flint Township Clerk faces felony charges related to the August 2020 primary, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel Announced today.
Kathy Funk faces the following charges in Genesee County’s 67th District Court:
- Election law – ballot tampering, a five-year felony.
- Misconduct in office, a five-year felony.
The Department of Attorney General alleges Funk purposely broke a seal on a ballot container so that the votes inside, under Michigan Election Law, could not be counted in an anticipated recount. Funk was running for re-election, and narrowly prevailed in the unofficial count.
“Election officials must uphold the integrity of their positions. Those who abuse that commitment undermine the very foundation of our democracy,” Nessel said. “Our department is committed to prosecuting election violations, regardless of the political party of the perpetrator.”
An arraignment will be set by the 67th District Court.