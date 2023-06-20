TAWAS CITY – As a fun way to raise money in support of Iosco County Toys for Tots, the charitable entity is once again teaming with the Michigan State Police (MSP) to host a dunk tank event.
With a donation, attendees will be able to take a shot at hitting a target, in an attempt to send one of the participating local first responders into the dunk tank below.
The fundraiser will go on from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Wednesday, June 28. It will be held outside of Neiman’s Family Market – which has long been a Toys for Tots proponent – located at 220 W. Lake St. (US-23) in Tawas City.
The dunk tank, sponsored by Dean Arbour Ford of Tawas and Dean Arbour Chevrolet of Tawas, will feature firefighters and police officers from the various agencies that serve Iosco County.
This includes such personnel as Community Service Trooper Shane Noble, from the MSP West Branch Post, who is again helping to arrange the event with Iosco County Toys for Tots Coordinator Tracy Danek.
Noble will also be serving as one of the guest judges of the dessert contest that Neiman’s Family Market is hosting, as well, in conjunction with the dunk tank event.
Those interested in entering the contest are asked to bring their favorite homemade dessert into the store, between 9-11 a.m., after which the judging will take place at noon.
The prize for the first place confection is $50, and the dessert maker who comes in second place will win $25.
Whether paying to toss a ball in the hopes of dunking someone, or opting to instead drop off a cash or toy contribution in support of the cause, anyone who donates during the event will also be entered into a drawing. Several different prizes will be given away, including a $50 gift card from Neiman’s.
For those considering bringing a toy donation, coordinators ask that the items be new and unwrapped.
All proceeds from the dunk tank fundraiser will go to the local Toys for Tots branch, where every contribution stays in the area communities to benefit less fortunate children within Iosco County.